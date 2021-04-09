 Skip to main content
Florence neighborhood sprayed with gunfire Friday morning
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Police are searching for a Chevrolet Z-71 pickup truck in connection with an early Friday morning incident in which two people were wounded and several buildings along Church Street sprayed with gunfire.

Florence Police responded to the 400 block of South Church Street at 3:07 a.m. and arrived to find two people with "very minor injuries" along with houses and vehicles that had been hit by gunfire, according to a release from the Florence Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Corporal Sieban of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or esieban@cityofflorence.com.

