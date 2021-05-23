Florence Northwest Park's basketball courts get beautified

FLORENCE, S.C. — A community effort to canvas basketball courts at three Florence parks started in earnest Friday at Northwest Park with tape, chalk, creativity and determination.

"Like a big section of this court is green. We'll have game control knobs there and this will be the power button. That's going to be the coolest part, that this is going to be the power button here," artist Ashley O. Davis, said of one of the courts.

The game controller is squarer and will have a lot of green.

The other court will have more detail to it and have an Africa theme to it.

Davis and Shelanda Deas started Friday morning with painter's tape over the court markings to preserve them. That was followed with some chalk and then markings to indicate the color of the areas to be painted — a bit like a basketball-court-size paint-by-numbers set.

Once the courts were marked out Friday, volunteers on Saturday turned out to take care of business. The Florence Wildcats turned out about a dozen players and Florence Fire Department sent Station No. 2's engine crew over to paint.