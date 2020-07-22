FLORENCE, S.C. — The city of Florence has developed a platform to inspire businesses to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The city announced Wednesday morning that it had launched the Florence Forward Pledge to offer businesses the opportunity to pledge to monitor the health of their employees as they return to work, clean the high-touch areas frequently, encourage the use of face coverings, promote hand, cough and sneeze hygiene, promote social distancing in their business and limit the number of people inside businesses if applicable.
Businesses that choose to take the pledge will receive a static cling to display in the window or on the door of their business and will be granted use of the Florence Forward Pledge logo for their own marketing materials. Also, once the pledge information is filled out and submitted, the business will appear on the map of businesses that have taken the pledge, showing that they have committed to the health and safety of their employees and customers. Customers can use the map, also linked on the city of Florence website, to see if their favorite businesses have taken the pledge and even discover new businesses.
“It takes all of us to keep our community safe and progressing forward. Our businesses have played an integral role during this challenging time, and I encourage their continued support and participation in this effort as we all work together for the betterment of the Florence community," City Manager Randy Osterman said in a media advisory.
The Florence campaign is modeled after a similar campaign in Greenville.
To take the pledge, business owners should visit the city of Florence website, cityofflorence.com, and click the pledge button, which takes the user to the pledge page.
I am so happy and proud to see the city of Florence do this! It’s a step in the right direction and I’m thankful to our local leadership for stepping up. Those who take the pledge will get my business!!! #FlorenceForward
