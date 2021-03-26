Florence offers Easter egg hunt Friday, Saturday and Sunday

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence is taking a different and more COVID-friendly approach to this year's Easter egg hunt — turning it into an Easter egg scavenger hunt.

At 10 different locations throughout Florence there is one large egg "hidden" and waiting to be found — but left where it was, said Victoria Nash, city recreation division manager.

Each egg has a QR code on it to be scanned and it will take hunters to a screen that will let them enter their name and phone number —and even a picture with the egg — to register them to win that's egg's prize.

"Monday we'll do a big reveal of the top winners," Nash said.

"If you want to get out to each location, that gives you more chances to win," she said.

Each family can register once for each prize — all donated by Florence businesses — and the prizes vary but, overall, offer a bit of something for everyone.