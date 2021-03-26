 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florence offers Easter egg hunt Friday, Saturday and Sunday
0 comments

Florence offers Easter egg hunt Friday, Saturday and Sunday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence is taking a different and more COVID-friendly approach to this year's Easter egg hunt — turning it into an Easter egg scavenger hunt.

At 10 different locations throughout Florence there is one large egg "hidden" and waiting to be found — but left where it was, said Victoria Nash, city recreation division manager.

Each egg has a QR code on it to be scanned and it will take hunters to a screen that will let them enter their name and phone number —and even a picture with the egg — to register them to win that's egg's prize.

"Monday we'll do a big reveal of the top winners," Nash said.

"If you want to get out to each location, that gives you more chances to win," she said.

Each family can register once for each prize — all donated by Florence businesses — and the prizes vary but, overall, offer a bit of something for everyone.

The eggs are at Maple Park, BK's Playground, Timrod Park, Levy Park, Roy Adams Breezeway, Dr. Iola Jones Park, Lucas Park, the City Center Farmer's Market, James Allne Plaza and Northwest Park.

The clues for each location are here

"As long as you find the clues and you search by the clue it's pretty easy to find," Nash said of the eggs, which, are large enough -- and metallic -- that you probably don't want to meet the bird that produced it.

The Easter egg scavenger hunt isn't the only thing going on with the recreation department, there is a spring break camp scheduled to run April 5-9.

Signup is at www.cityofflorence.com and the camp costs $26 for the week — breakfast and lunch included.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tornado kills 3 from family in Alabama

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
'Dream come true:' Florence breaks ground on baseball and track complex
Local News

'Dream come true:' Florence breaks ground on baseball and track complex

FLORENCE, S.C. – Jeff Jeffers got to see his father's dream come true Monday afternoon. Jeffers spoke about his father at a groundbreaking ceremony for the city's $16 million baseball and track complex that will feature a full-size track facility, a stadium for the Florence RedWolves, a high school baseball field. five Little League fields. 

+3
Tom Rice: If I had to vote again tomorrow, I'd vote to impeach Donald Trump
Local News

Tom Rice: If I had to vote again tomorrow, I'd vote to impeach Donald Trump

FLORENCE, S.C. – Congressman Tom Rice told several Pee Dee area residents Wednesday that if he had to vote again tomorrow, he would vote to impeach former president Donald Trump. One of the last questions at the coffee with the Congressman event Rice hosted Wednesday afternoon was a Florence area resident told Rice that he would not be voting for him in 2022 even if the former president campaigned for him. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert