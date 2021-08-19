 Skip to main content
Florence One board meeting changed to Poynor
Florence One board meeting changed to Poynor

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence One Schools Board of Trustees meeting location has been changed. The board will now meet at 7 p.m. Thursday in the auditorium of the Poynor building at 301 S. Dargan St. 

