Florence One bus drivers to hold prayer vigil Sunday

FLORENCE, S.C. — A group of Florence One Schools bus drivers plans to hold a prayer vigil Sunday.

The vigil will be held at 1 p.m. at the district headquarters.

Wayne Brown was among three drivers to address the district's governing board at its meeting on Thursday regarding driver pay. Brown said he spoke for a group of drivers who were outside the meeting but were not allowed in due to COVID-19 social distancing requirements.

As it was explained the board meeting, the drivers were switched from 17 payments per year to 24 payments per year at the beginning of the fiscal year in July. The lessening of the pay per check combined with a lack of overtime due to COVID-19 cancellations and delays and a lack of proportionality in the benefits provided by the state has lessened the drivers' checks.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.