Florence One bus drivers use cameras to strike back against stop arm violators

FLORENCE, S.C. — School bus stop-arm scofflaws in Florence will find those buses have cameras — at least 25 of them do — and what those cameras capture can lead to prosecution under a new state law.

"Our district, we have just recently purchased new cameras that have been installed on 25 of our buses and part of that system is stop arm," said Mitchell Washington, transportation supervisor for Florence One Schools. "We have been able to get a good number of stop-arm violations."

"Depending on angle of camera and vehicle can get image of driver," Washington said.

Armed with that information the system and its bus drivers fight back.

"We have a form called an S-28 and we turn that form in to Stop Arm Violations. We send that form to them and our liaison who is a Highway Patrol trooper, he gets those forms and he logs them and keeps track of them. We send him the videos of the violations and if we get the tag number we give him the tag number," Washington said.

"Pursuant to the statute we are allowed to use that video to follow up on it and actually write a citation to someone," said Sgt. Matt Southern, South Carolina Highway Patrol. "There's actually a form the Department of Education has that's called a Stop Arm Violation Act which gives us time, location of the offense, vehicle description and if they have the cameras on the bus they send that to us as well."

"We have written some citations based off of video," Southern said. "We're able to follow up on them."

Southern serves as the patrol's liaison to the South Carolina Department of Education.

"I will say this: If we're unable to determine who the driver is we may not be able to issue a citation. In most instances we're able to or the person there will 'fess up to it," Southern said. "Even if a bus doesn't have a video camera on it, if the bus driver gives us a license plate we may send a registered letter to them.

"While that's not a citation it's a means for us to educate the public on what the law is and change driver behavior."

Since the start of the school year the patrol has received more than 1,300 stop-arm violation reports.

Southern said the state is working to make sure buses have 360-degree cameras that activate when the stop arm is out and have added a second stop sign to swing out on to the back of a bus to augment the one that swings out on the front of the bus.

Southern and Washington both spoke of the importance of the bus driver at a stop.

"The student is the focus. They're trained; they have to watch traffic. We always train watch your mirrors," Washington said.

"During bus driver in service training drivers are trained to use hand signals to indicate to students if it safe to cross the street," Southern said. Seated well above street level and with access to camera views, drivers have a better view than the student about to cross the street, he said.

"I think it's a big problem in the state of South Carolina. I don't think it's a Florence One issue," Washington said.

"It has gotten worse. I've been in transportation now going on 17 years as bus driver, supervisor and role of director. I think it's a me, me, me, situation. It's all about me. I'm going to be later for work."

"I'm just fortunate we provide the training to the drivers. Be on your students first, make sure they're safe," Washington said. "As long as that child is on the bus that's the safest point. When they step foot off the bus that's where they're most in danger.

"Whenever you see a yellow school bus anticipate that it is going to have to stop to load or unload students, particularly during early morning and afternoon hours.

Stop and watch for children who will be loading and unloading that bus.

Southern said obeying the stop-arm law could save the life of a child.

It will also save the driver some money.

"Fine for passing $1,062.50 and six points," Southern said.

And with the new cameras more motorists may feel that pain.

"The drivers are excited about the new stop arm cameras. They feel support now. If someone runs their stop arm they call it in to our dispatch," Washington said. "We're getting videos left and right of stop arm violations. That assures the drivers something is being done."