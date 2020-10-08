Florence One could soon be offering a five-day in-person option for students

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence One Schools may soon be offering parents and guardians a third educational option for their children.

Dr. Richard O'Malley, superintendent, told the district's governing board of trustees Thursday night that the district would be sending survey forms to parents who have enrolled their children in the alternating in-person instructional program. The survey is to gauge the parents' feelings about a five-day-per-week instructional model.

The district currently offers two models of instruction: in-person on alternating days which the district calls the A/B plan, or completely virtual.

O'Malley also said that if enough parents expressed interest in the five-day in-person option he may have to come back to the board and ask for ideas on what to do.

Basically, as the board implied, schools that are in the middle of the pack in terms of percentage of virtual vs. alternating days vs. five days in person may have a difficult time finding the space and the staff to be able to support all three, thus the board may need to make a decision regarding what to do in that case.

A particular area of concern is the number of bus drivers.