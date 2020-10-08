Florence One could soon be offering a five-day in-person option for students

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence One Schools may soon be offering parents and guardians a third educational option for their children.
Dr. Richard O'Malley, superintendent, told the district's governing board of trustees Thursday night that the district would be sending survey forms to parents who have enrolled their children in the alternating in-person instructional program. The survey is to gauge the parents' feelings about a five-day-per-week instructional model.
The district currently offers two models of instruction: in-person on alternating days which the district calls the A/B plan, or completely virtual.
O'Malley also said that if enough parents expressed interest in the five-day in-person option he may have to come back to the board and ask for ideas on what to do.
Basically, as the board implied, schools that are in the middle of the pack in terms of percentage of virtual vs. alternating days vs. five days in person may have a difficult time finding the space and the staff to be able to support all three, thus the board may need to make a decision regarding what to do in that case.
A particular area of concern is the number of bus drivers.
O'Malley said the district is short eight bus drivers, which isn't a problem now with so many studying from home. If more come back or go to school more often, it could make it difficult for the district.
He also added that the bus driver shortage was a nationwide problem. He referenced the opportunity to drive for Amazon and deliver 47 boxes as compared to the opportunity to drive 47 children who have been in a classroom during the majority of the day.
O'Malley also said that around 1,900 children had opted out of their original choice of educational model by Thursday's deadline to do so. He said 1,400 of those students had opted into the alternating in-person instructional model and 400 had opted into the wholly virtual model.
This pushes the district's percentage of students taking classes in person on alternating days to around 60% and virtual instruction to around 40%.
He also said that construction was progressing nicely on Southside Middle School with a target opening of August 2022, McCleneghan with an opening of next July, and the Greenwood gym, which is nearly complete.
O'Malley said the district had plenty of personal protective equipment and equipment to allow access to the internet for virtual learners. He thanked the School Foundation for a $44,000 donation that allowed the district to purchase over 100 devices to connect to the internet for students. O'Malley said the district was provided over 400 of those devices by the state.
