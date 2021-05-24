Florence One could turn North Vista into a replacement for Williams Middle School

A presentation O'Malley showed indicated that the concept would allow the district to complete its middle school transition of sixth graders earlier.

O'Malley said the district would fund the plan using the money it expects to receive to absorb the Timmonsville school district, its ESSR III money and its 8% money.

The board seemed supportive of the idea and is expected to take steps to move toward the concept in the next few months.

O'Malley also said that the district would not be offering a virtual option aside from previous district programs like the governor's school program for students during the 2021-2022 school year.

He said that registration for the coming school year began on May 17 and that approximately 20% of the district's students have already been registered.

He also updated on the percentages of students attending class in person or virtually at a board meeting held late last week.

He said that approximately 65% of the district's students were attending in person, five days per week, implying that the remaining 35% were attending virtually.