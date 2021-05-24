Florence One could turn North Vista into a replacement for Williams Middle School

FLORENCE, S.C. – North Vista Elementary School might become Florence One Schools' replacement for Williams Middle School.
Richard O'Malley, the Florence One Schools superintendent, told the district's board of trustees about a concept to be able to replace Williams Middle School five years earlier than it has been projected the district could do so.
He said that the district was planning to fund construction of a replacement Williams with its 8% and that the earliest the district would have enough money to start would be the 2027-2028 school year.
O'Malley said the concept would involve converting under-capacity North Vista Elementary School – enrollment is at 49% of its 1,200 student capacity – into a middle school, building a full size gym on to the school and using the current Williams site for athletic facilities.
He added that the former Wilson High School site, located behind North Vista, would be repurchased by the district and redeveloped into an elementary school to replace North Vista, Wallace Gregg, Henry Timrod and Theodore Lester elementary schools.
Wilson High School was located on the site from 1956 until 1982 when it moved to its current site on East Old Marion Highway.
O'Malley added that the three elementary schools would temporarily move into North Vista until construction on the new school is completed.
A presentation O'Malley showed indicated that the concept would allow the district to complete its middle school transition of sixth graders earlier.
O'Malley said the district would fund the plan using the money it expects to receive to absorb the Timmonsville school district, its ESSR III money and its 8% money.
The board seemed supportive of the idea and is expected to take steps to move toward the concept in the next few months.
O'Malley also said that the district would not be offering a virtual option aside from previous district programs like the governor's school program for students during the 2021-2022 school year.
He said that registration for the coming school year began on May 17 and that approximately 20% of the district's students have already been registered.
He also updated on the percentages of students attending class in person or virtually at a board meeting held late last week.
He said that approximately 65% of the district's students were attending in person, five days per week, implying that the remaining 35% were attending virtually.
O'Malley told the board at the beginning of the school year that roughly 8,100 students had opted for face-to-face instruction on alternating days – the district did not offer the five-day option until later in the fall – and that 7,500 students had opted for the fully virtual option.
He also said that each school in the district would be offering an approximate two-week summer learning program to help students catch up from the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the government-mandated shutdowns enacted to slow the spread of the virus.
O'Malley also said the district would be adding wrestling and competitive cheerleading programs at all three high schools.
He added that the graduation ceremonies of the high schools will be held at full capacity at the Florence Center. O'Malley said that Wilson students would receive 12 or 13 tickets and that South Florence and West Florence students would receive around 10 tickets each.
O'Malley added that the district would still require temperature checks and social distancing.
He said that the McClenaghan Project was less than a month from completion and the district would be moving in in June.