Florence One-Four Consolidation Committee sets meeting dates
The committee tasked with making recommendations regarding the consolidation of Florence School District Four and Florence One Schools met Tuesday evening.

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN MORNING NEWS

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. – The committee tasked by South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman to make recommendations regarding the consolidation of Florence School District Four into Florence One Schools left its first meeting with plans to meet again on July 12.

The committee met Tuesday evening in the library of Brockington Elementary School to discuss the proposed consolidation and decided to meet at 7 p.m. on the second Monday of the next three months (July 12, Aug. 9 and Sept. 13) at the library.

Committee leader Kimberly Mack, director of the South Carolina Department of Education’s Office of School Transformation and a former principal and assistant principal at South Florence High School, also agreed to provide the public with agendas and information about what the committee will make recommendations on a week prior to the meetings.

The committee also agreed to allow for public comments that will be read at the meetings via Florence Four Facebook page and a comment box to be located in the front of the high school.

What they will be meeting to recommend has not yet been determined.

Mack said she would discuss with Spearman what areas she would like the committee to make recommendations in and would develop and publish a schedule of meetings and topics one week prior to the meeting dates.

Among the areas that the committee said they would like to have a say on are how the Timmonsville High School faculty will be able to get jobs in Florence One, what school the district’s high school students are sent to (West Florence and South Florence are equidistant from the school), how the students are transported to their new school and what happens to the technology and supplies currently owned by Florence Four.

One thing the committee will not be recommending is the allocation of board members in the combined district. Those will likely be determined by the county’s legislative delegation after South Carolina receives information from the Census later this year.

Committee member Porter Stewart, who is also chairman of the Florence One Schools Board of Trustees, suggested that the July 12 meeting be an explanation from the state what areas the committee should be making recommendations in and which it should not.

