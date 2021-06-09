Florence One-Four Consolidation Committee sets meeting dates

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. – The committee tasked by South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman to make recommendations regarding the consolidation of Florence School District Four into Florence One Schools left its first meeting with plans to meet again on July 12.

The committee met Tuesday evening in the library of Brockington Elementary School to discuss the proposed consolidation and decided to meet at 7 p.m. on the second Monday of the next three months (July 12, Aug. 9 and Sept. 13) at the library.

Committee leader Kimberly Mack, director of the South Carolina Department of Education’s Office of School Transformation and a former principal and assistant principal at South Florence High School, also agreed to provide the public with agendas and information about what the committee will make recommendations on a week prior to the meetings.

The committee also agreed to allow for public comments that will be read at the meetings via Florence Four Facebook page and a comment box to be located in the front of the high school.

What they will be meeting to recommend has not yet been determined.