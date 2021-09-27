Florence One International Baccalaureate program ranks first in the state

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence One Schools' International Baccalaureate program ranks first in the state, according to data from the S.C. Department of Education.
It is the largest such program in the state.
In the 2020-21 school year, 56 students in the school district attempted the IB diploma and 46 achieved it. The program with the next highest number had 38 students receive the diploma out of the 50 who attempted.
Florence One Schools IB coordinator Brian Howell said he could not be prouder of his students and teachers.
“These results are outstanding,” Howell said. “Eighty-two percent of our students who attempted the IB diploma graduated with one. If you look at the programs that had a higher percentage than we did, they all had significantly fewer students attempting the diploma.”
The number of IB exams taken was also significantly less in many of the other programs in South Carolina.
“Our students took over 440 exams, the largest number of exams across the state, and we still had an 89 percent pass rate,” Howell said. “That’s phenomenal.”
Howell said the district’s IB program has grown exponentially over its 25-year history. When it started in the late '90s, there were 185 students enrolled in grades 7 through 12. Now, there are more than 500 students between the MYP program at Williams Middle School and the IB program at Wilson High School. Howell said the program is well represented at the PYP, MYP and Diploma levels.
Out of all the exams taken by F1S IB diploma students, nine had a perfect score. IB exams are scored on a 1-7 scale, with seven being the highest score given.
Sophie Watson scored a 7 on three exams: English, biology and math.
Jacob Floyd scored a 7 on two exams: ITGS and math
Seven students scored a 7 on one exam:
Dylan Abbott − biology
Josias Cepeda − Spanish
Jack Halus − chemistry
Ridgely Jackson − Spanish
Matthew Kistner − math
Merideth Leach − Spanish
Olivia Townsend − German
Watson, who is now attending Georgia Institute of Technology on a full scholarship, was offered more than one million dollars in scholarships. Howell said IB students usually have their pick of colleges. Class of 2021 IB graduates are now attending a variety of in-state and out-of-state colleges, including Catawba College, Charleston Southern University, Clemson University, Francis Marion University and University of South Carolina-Columbia.ty