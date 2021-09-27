 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florence One International Baccalaureate program ranks first in the state
0 Comments
FLORENCE ONE SCHOOLS

Florence One International Baccalaureate program ranks first in the state

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence One Schools' International Baccalaureate program ranks first in the state, according to data from the S.C. Department of Education.

It is the largest such program in the state.

In the 2020-21 school year, 56 students in the school district attempted the IB diploma and 46 achieved it. The program with the next highest number had 38 students receive the diploma out of the 50 who attempted.

Florence One Schools IB coordinator Brian Howell said he could not be prouder of his students and teachers.

“These results are outstanding,” Howell said. “Eighty-two percent of our students who attempted the IB diploma graduated with one. If you look at the programs that had a higher percentage than we did, they all had significantly fewer students attempting the diploma.”

The number of IB exams taken was also significantly less in many of the other programs in South Carolina.

“Our students took over 440 exams, the largest number of exams across the state, and we still had an 89 percent pass rate,” Howell said. “That’s phenomenal.”

Howell said the district’s IB program has grown exponentially over its 25-year history. When it started in the late '90s, there were 185 students enrolled in grades 7 through 12. Now, there are more than 500 students between the MYP program at Williams Middle School and the IB program at Wilson High School. Howell said the program is well represented at the PYP, MYP and Diploma levels.

Out of all the exams taken by F1S IB diploma students, nine had a perfect score. IB exams are scored on a 1-7 scale, with seven being the highest score given.

Sophie Watson scored a 7 on three exams: English, biology and math.

Jacob Floyd scored a 7 on two exams: ITGS and math

Seven students scored a 7 on one exam:

Dylan Abbott − biology

Josias Cepeda − Spanish

Jack Halus − chemistry

Ridgely Jackson − Spanish

Matthew Kistner − math

Merideth Leach − Spanish

Olivia Townsend − German

Watson, who is now attending Georgia Institute of Technology on a full scholarship, was offered more than one million dollars in scholarships. Howell said IB students usually have their pick of colleges. Class of 2021 IB graduates are now attending a variety of in-state and out-of-state colleges, including  Catawba College,  Charleston Southern University, Clemson University,  Francis Marion University and  University of South Carolina-Columbia.ty

“We are extremely proud of the International Baccalaureate program,” Flore One Superintendent Richard O’Malley said. “The students in this program work incredibly hard, as is evident in the fact that we had 46 students graduate with the prestigious IB diploma.”

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Montana rescuers praised in Amtrak derailment

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

Person killed on Interstate 95 while trying call for help

FLORENCE, S.C. – A person attempting to call 911 was killed on Interstate 95 near exit 170 Tuesday morning. The South Carolina Highway Patrol announced Tuesday that the driver of a Dodge Charger struck concrete barriers, exited his car to call for help from law enforcement officials and was struck by a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe attempting to avoid the Charger. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert