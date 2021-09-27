Florence One International Baccalaureate program ranks first in the state

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence One Schools' International Baccalaureate program ranks first in the state, according to data from the S.C. Department of Education.

It is the largest such program in the state.

In the 2020-21 school year, 56 students in the school district attempted the IB diploma and 46 achieved it. The program with the next highest number had 38 students receive the diploma out of the 50 who attempted.

Florence One Schools IB coordinator Brian Howell said he could not be prouder of his students and teachers.

“These results are outstanding,” Howell said. “Eighty-two percent of our students who attempted the IB diploma graduated with one. If you look at the programs that had a higher percentage than we did, they all had significantly fewer students attempting the diploma.”

The number of IB exams taken was also significantly less in many of the other programs in South Carolina.

“Our students took over 440 exams, the largest number of exams across the state, and we still had an 89 percent pass rate,” Howell said. “That’s phenomenal.”