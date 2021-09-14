Florence One invests more than $100K in arts at North Vista and Wallace-Gregg

An after-school guitar program will utilize new guitars bought specifically to fit younger children. Students in this program can take no-cost lessons that will help them be prepared for the growing guitar classes and programs in the district’s secondary schools, as well as the new All-State guitar ensemble. The new violins will give students a window into the thriving string community in Florence.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Band rooms at North Vista and Wallace-Gregg will be equipped with a full complement of percussion equipment, including bass drums, snare drums, cymbals, orchestra bells, sticks and related accessories. Instruments purchased in the woodwind and brass families include flutes, clarinets, saxophones, trumpets and trombones.

At the request of North Vista music teacher Joshua Learn, an African drum program will be implemented to both reinforce musical concepts as well as introduce students to the traditions of other cultures. A large number of African djembes, doumbeks and other instruments have been purchased to support this.

Figueras said he is excited to see Learn introduce these elements to students.

“Wilson has an amazing band and drumline culture,” Figueras said. “North Vista feeds into Williams, which feeds into Wilson. This will be great early support for the Williams and Wilson bands.”