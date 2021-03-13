Florence One parents may be ready to send kids back to school, opportunities and challenges await

FLORENCE, S.C. — Parents of students attending Florence One schools might be ready to send their children back to school.
Dr. Richard O’Malley, Florence One Schools superintendent, told the district’s governing board Thursday evening that the district sent out a survey on Monday giving parents a choice when the district returns to five day a week instruction on April 12.
That choice was for parents to send their children to school five days a week or to have their children attend virtual school full time.
“When I left my office this afternoon, we had over 1,000 responses,” O’Malley told the board. “Around 70% of those wanted to return to face-to-face instruction and 30% wanted to go virtual.”
O’Malley later used the numbers 750 and 250 for reference.
He also added that the district plans to allow seniors to have proms this year.
But when those students return to class, they’ll have many opportunities and challenges, according to Tammy Pawloski, director of the Francis Marion University Center for Excellence for Teachers of Children of Poverty.
Pawloski said opportunities for students during the pandemic to learn in new ways have increased. She said some students have learned how to do household chores, others have spent time learning by playing board games and spending time with family, and all have learned to be resilient through the COVID-19 pandemic.
She also said that recent research has shown the fluidity of the brain and that students are capable of adapting, adjusting and catching up.
Among the biggest challenges, Pawloski implied, is that so much is currently unknown including how much learning has been lost or missed and how the schools can catch up their students.
There’s no reference point on the challenges because education looked a lot different during the Spanish flu pandemic around 100 years ago and the government’s response to that pandemic was different from the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pawloski said some districts are beginning to look at tutoring and more individualized teaching to help students catch up. She said that some districts are examining education standards to see which ones need to be taught for students to learn in the future and which ones can have less emphasis.
She said there’s a big push for students to write in various subjects. Pawloski said some of those writing assignments may be canceled.
Pawloski added that teachers and students would also be stressed. She said some students and teachers will be going back to a completely different learning environment including masks and plexiglass, creating an adjustment period. She also said that it would be important for teachers and students to develop relationships again.
She said teachers could be stressed due to the threat of contracting the virus.
Pawloski said a big debate is over standardized testing. She said some people argue that the tests for this year should be canceled to provide more learning time. Others, she added, argue that the tests will show what the students are missing.
She cautioned that people shouldn’t rely too heavily on the testing results.