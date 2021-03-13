Florence One parents may be ready to send kids back to school, opportunities and challenges await

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She also said that recent research has shown the fluidity of the brain and that students are capable of adapting, adjusting and catching up.

Among the biggest challenges, Pawloski implied, is that so much is currently unknown including how much learning has been lost or missed and how the schools can catch up their students.

There’s no reference point on the challenges because education looked a lot different during the Spanish flu pandemic around 100 years ago and the government’s response to that pandemic was different from the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pawloski said some districts are beginning to look at tutoring and more individualized teaching to help students catch up. She said that some districts are examining education standards to see which ones need to be taught for students to learn in the future and which ones can have less emphasis.

She said there’s a big push for students to write in various subjects. Pawloski said some of those writing assignments may be canceled.