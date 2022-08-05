Florence One School Superintendent delivers state of the school information to Rotarians

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence One Schools has one of the state's best financial ratings, twice as much money in the bank as required by law, an ongoing building program, a diverse and growing student population, a bright future and no respect for anything that is minimally adequate.

That was the message Florence One Schools Superintendent Dr. Richard O'Malley delivered Thursday to the West Florence Rotary Club.

"We've done a lot in four years. We had two years of COVID. Most people stop and pause, we put our foot on the gas pedal and we have really gone very far," O'Malley said.

The superintendent said he intends to be disruptive of the status quo in South Carolina education.

"I mean the state has this minimally adequate education system. That's in the constitution. That, by itself, sets the standard by which school districts operate and really isn't the way it should be," O'Malley said. "You have a choice of whether you want that standard or not."

"I had to make a choice. Do we maintain the status quo? I don't think I accepted that. We've taken a different route. We've taken a change route. I think we're on a good path academically and financially and from a facilities standpoint," O'Malley said.

O'Malley said Florence One Schools has become a lighthouse district for South Carolina and schools within the district premier institutions nationally.

Overview of a changing system

North Vista Elementary School the system has been changed to elementary schools of K-5, middle schools of grades 6-8 and high schools of grades 9-12.

The system is on track to demolish the old Wilson High School on North Irby Street — adjacent to North Vista — and build a new North Vista Elementary School and then move Williams Middle School into the former North Vista Elementary School, the superintendent said.

Florence One Schools now serves as the county's adult education center for all school districts.

"We have 37 different languages in our school. We are 70% poverty in our district. We are 51% African American, 31% white, 18% other. We have a very large Hispanic population," O'Malley said.

"The system has 2351 full-time employees; if you add our part time we're probably over 2,600 employees. We are the second-largest employer in Florence County. We have a $157 million budget," the superintendent said.

Timmonsville middle and high schools have been absorbed into existing Florence One schools with the majority of the students this year choosing West Florence High School and Sneed Middle School.

Last year when Timmonsville students were given the option to attend Florence One Schools tuition free the majority chose South Florence High School and Dewey L. Carter, he said.

"We are approximately 16,000; our enrollment has increased this year," he said.

"I always point out Royall. I'm a big fan of (Principal) Julie Smith and what she does over there. If you look here they're 42% African American, 41% white but their Hispanic population is very large but they, year after year, continue to produce some of the highest test scores in our district," O'Malley said.

West Florence High School is expected to have about 1,900 students this year and Thursday will open 32 new classrooms to accommodate that growth.

South Florence High School is closing the gap in size and with much of the residential construction in the district in the southern portion it likely will continue to grow, he said.

While growing the district has gotten rid of just about all of its mobile classrooms.

"I can say to you, if you pass West Florence, you see that mobile farm just about empty. We've gone from 143 mobiles in the district to 28 — and that would be McLauren (Elementary School) and Williams (Middle School) that still have mobiles. Within the next two years we could be down to zero."

The district's path to excellence

The district's journey to excellence has been in academics, facilities and finance, he said — and it started with failure.

"I would actually sit here and say the (school bond) referendum failing for me wasn't good, but looking back it was probably the best thing to happen to me," O'Malley said. "If somebody hands you a checkbook of $270 million anybody can do it. When you don't have that checkbook and you have to think about how to do things differently, accomplishments feel a lot better."

In the wake of the bond proposal being voted down the district launched a pay-as-you-go building program and never looked back as it built new schools and renovated existing ones.

All the while growing in student population and geography with the absorption of Florence School District Four.

"Year after year we continue to hire and churn out a lot of people. Last year I hired 400 people This year 327 new people," O'Malley said. "That's a lot of churning — 197 out of that 327 are teachers."

Odds are those new hires are going to stick around.

"Our recruitment and retention has led to zero vacancies in the last two years," O'Malley said.

"What's made us really different is employee benefits. That's what we're after, retention," he said.

"We have over 60 new courses in the last three years in our schools," O'Malley said.

Those include Bloomberg business education classes, additional advanced placement classes and classes tailored to autistic students.

The district has also expanded its dual-enrollment options to include colleges and universities across the state.

This year some math students will find a new twist to their learning.

"We are partnering with BMX bicycles so our kids in the STEM classes will be building bicycles, and that coincides with math classes," O'Malley said.

"They learn about math while building a bike. In the end they donate it," he said. "There is nothing like a poor student giving another poor student a bike. They never have that opportunity, they're always the recipient of something."

The school district has more than 60 corporate partners.

"It's not just about money, partnerships bring programs in," O'Malley said.

The school system has gone from lagging in technology to owning technology.

"Four years ago, I was that guy coming from New Jersey bringing all that tech stuff and then COVID made me a superstar because, guess what, we needed all that," he said. "Everyone has their own device, all our staff has a device."

"Over 1,600 cameras throughout our school system to monitor all aspects," he said of security in the schools.

He credited Kyle Jones for building a robust IT infrastructure for the system's schools.

It's about the system's finances

"Finance is about how we use the money," O'Malley said. "Our operating millage, our $157 million budget, has not increased in five years."

"Last year we raised taxes, this year we're lowering it," the superintendent said. "We're not going to raise your taxes and keep it forever. If we don't need it we'll give it back."

O'Malley said the system's credit rating is "very high" while it enjoys the lowest financial risk score possible in South Carolina.

One of the keys to success was reallocating how the system spent what money it had.

"One of the things I took a hit for was food service when I first came. I just don't think you should be losing $2.2 million a year on food service," O'Malley said. "Over the last two years we've posted a profit of $1.5 million and this year $2.6 million. It's just about managing our affairs."

"That's a huge swing," he said. "We have a fund balance of $41.3 million — some of that will be utilized for Southside (construction project)."

That figure is double the cash the system is expected to have on hand.

Investing in the future

The system has invested heavily in athletics and arts — including new football stadiums at each high school, a new Southside Middle School which will serve as an arts magnet school and an arts magnet program at Brockington Elementary School.

That includes newly renovated gyms, tracks and tennis courts along with new programs in wrestling and competitive cheers.

Next up, starting this year, will be the renovation of West and Wilson high school's baseball stadiums and South Florence High School's softball stadium.

Next year, O'Malley said, the renovation will continue but be the other way around.

The system is also working to redo playgrounds at its elementary schools.

"I'm trying to show you what investment does and how we're producing."

"We had 192 all-region athletes, 24 all state athletes, 15 all-star athletes, 51 athletes signed to college, 180 scholar athletes, 17 regional athletes of the year," O'Malley said. "Competition wise we had 41 playoff berths. West Florence last year every season, every sport made the state playoffs — that's an incredible accomplishment."

"We've had 11 region championships, 25 lower state appearances, 14 state championship appearances, one state championship that the Wilson Tiger state basketball championship gave us and one individual state champion -- that was our weight lifter," he said. "We had 11 regional coaches of the year, two state coaches of the year, one athletic principal of the year and one state athletic director of the year."

"It's not just saying we're doing it." O'Malley said.

"We made a $3 million investment in 2019, another $1.5 million in 2021. We spent about a year looking at all different art schools trying to put together a top art school at South Florence High School. We spent about $750,000 this year to renovate South Florence, expanding our courses, and we think we have a state-of-the-art program happening there," he said.

The system granted each high school band program $100,000 for uniforms and instruments.

O'Malley said the system as a whole is approaching its goal of 95% high school graduation.

One-third, 414, of the students at Wilson High School are taking advanced classes compared to 20 when he took the job, O'Malley said.

"We have invested $21.5 million in routine maintenance," he said.

That money bought new windows, doors and landscaping that increase natural light in the buildings but deliver a message to the students that the community cares about education, he said.

The old Southside Middle School will be South Florence High School's freshmen academy which will increase student capacity to more than 2,300 students and free up space for the arts program.

"Just opened the new Southside Middle School. It holds 1,200 students; there's already 1,100 there in that school. If you're in the car line you know that — and I have a lot of emails to prove it," he said with a grin on his face.

The new middle school, he said, sets the standard in the state.

There is now a barbering program at Wilson High School and the prospect of ball fields and an aquatic center at the current, soon to be former, Williams Middle School.

"We are in the process of opening our own farm. We also are going to open an equestrian center out there. We have some special needs students who do their therapy with horses," O'Malley said.

"We purchased the old Fitness Forum. We hope to crease a teacher village, provide some affordable housing for our teachers and staff," he said.

There are also plans for a new Savannah Grove Elementary School to be built across the street from the current school.

That, O'Malley said, will be where the system will pause, catch its breath and decide what next to do.