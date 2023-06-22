FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence One Schools’ 2023-2024 budget, which totals $191.1 million, includes pay raises and armed security guards for elementary schools.

The budget was approved by the Florence One Schools Board of Trustees at a called meeting on Wednesday. The budget is $15.2 million higher than last year and will increase taxes by 7.71 mils.

“This budget funds our aggressive educational plan that we have created in Florence 1 Schools,” Superintendent Richard O’Malley said in a news release. “In order to remain one of the top districts in the state, we must continue to make those investments.”

The budget differs slightly from the one presented at the board’s meeting in May by further increasing taxes and including $435,336 for armed security guards.

Each of the district’s 13 elementary schools will receive a full-time, armed security guard. The guards are privately contracted and are not the same as a school resource officer.

“We cannot stress enough the importance of making sure our schools are safe for our students and staff,” O’Malley said. “The City of Florence Police Department and the Florence County Sheriff's Department have been great partners but we know that they are stretched as far as they can go providing SROs at our middle schools, high schools and Brockington Elementary.”

The district could have legally raised taxes by as much as 27.28 mils, according to Chief Finance Officer Laura Showe. With the increase, the district will now tax at a millage of 214.35.

The school district last raised taxes in 2018 by 9.3 mils.

At the meeting in May, Showe said the tax increases are going to fund mandates that the state is requiring but not funding. These include a 1% increase in retirement contribution rates and a 3.7% increase in health insurance costs.

Higher wages are also being paid for by the tax increase. Classroom assistants are being raised to $15 an hour, bus drivers are being raised to $15.26 an hour and special needs classroom assistants are being raised to $15.60 an hour.

All staff except for classroom assistants, school data managers and assistant principals will receive a $2,500 increase, plus an additional amount based on certain requirements. The other three types of employees are getting their own specific increases.

The state pays 75% of base salaries, but because almost half of Florence One Schools teachers are paid above the state funded amount due to their extra degrees or experience.

“We have experienced teachers, and we have well educated teachers, and we feel that they best serve our students, so we want to do everything that we can in order to find them,” Showe said.

Contracted services, like dual-enrollment tuition, custodial services, school resource officers and special-needs student services, also make up $4 million of the budget’s increase.

The rest of the increase comes from a 3.6% increase in Duke Energy utility rates.

Free Lunch

At the Florence One Schools Board of Trustees meeting on June 8, board members unanimously approved a program that offers free breakfast and lunch for all students in the district.

Parents do not need to sign up, as all students are automatically enrolled in the program, which is sponsored by the United States Department of Agriculture. The Community Eligibility Program allows school districts to offer free lunch to all of its students if more than half of its students qualify for free or reduced lunch.

Currently, 61.46% of students in Florence One Schools qualify for free or reduced lunch.

The district is reimbursed for the meals, plus extra, giving the district some additional revenue. In the 2023-2024 school year, Showe estimated that revenue to be almost $850,000.

“Going district wide CEP, which is legal and allowable under the rules and regulations, that’s additional net revenue that can be used for positive purposes but then also it serves to encourage students to partake of the meals that are basically there for the taking,” said chairman Porter Stewart. “I’m not really seeing a downside to that at all.”

Board member Barry Townsend said that while the free lunches are good for the district and the students, it is a bad thing for the community as a whole because it means many of the district’s students are in poverty.

The United States Department of Agriculture uses a family’s income to determine if a student is eligible for free or reduced lunch.

Superintendent Evaluation

During executive session on June 8, the Florence One Schools Board of Trustees evaluated O’Malley’s performance during the 2023-2024 school year.

Board members, after coming out of executive session, gave O’Malley an “overall extremely effective” evaluation. Stewart moved that O’Malley receive a one-time, $17,500 bonus and that his contract be extended for an additional three years.

The motion passed unanimously.