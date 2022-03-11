Florence One Schools, Allen University join forces to improve students' education

FLORENCE, S.C. — Allen University came prepared to celebrate, complete with a band, as President and CEO Dr. Ernest McNealey and Florence One Schools Superintendent Dr. Richard O'Malley signed memorandums of understanding Friday to link the two organizations.

The memorandum aims to increase accessibility to college-level arts and science programming, provide professional mentorship and engaging enrichment and acceleration programming for students districtwide, according to a media advisory from Florence One Schools.

To mark the event, Allen University brought its Band of Gold, which filled the third floor of the annex with music. Alumni from both organizations as well as Florence School District Four students filled the room.

"There is nothing more valuable in our country than public schools. Public schools made the country what it is today," McNealey said during the signing ceremony at McClenaghan Administrative Annex. "What has allowed us to become the greatest society in the world so far is public education."

The document outlines areas of cooperation between Allen University and Florence One Schools in developing and delivering programming, access, and exposure to college and professional opportunities that can positively impact the Florence area students.

"Today is a historical day for Florence One School District and The Allen University. As we embark upon this new partnership we're excited about the future opportunities this partnership will bring, not only to the city of Florence but throughout the State of South Carolina," said Dub Taylor, vice president for institutional advancement at Allen University.

"We are Florence One Schools, setting a new vision for where our school district is going, where our community is going," said O'Malley at the ceremony. "We're trying to set forth what they can achieve in this world. This partnership begins that partnership of expanding their opportunities here in Florence."

"I think this partnership will model how other school districts can partner with higher ed institutions, like Allen, to set paths for opportunities for all our studetns as they embark upon this new world we're living in today.

“Florence One Schools has a rich history. Home to the likes of distinguished graduates Nickelodeon Vice President Marva Smalls and S.C. Department of Education honoree Dr. Allie Brooks, Florence One Schools exemplifies the talent that lies in our state," said McNealey.

"Positive changes are taking place throughout Florence One Schools, and this partnership with Allen University is another example of the changes which are designed to open doors to new academic opportunities and experiences for our students,” said O'Malley. "Through this partnership we look forward to paving the way for many of our students to enter college and to take advantage of the resources that will be provided."

"We come hoping to share the good fortune we have as a university and the constituents who support us. we look forward to having students from Florence participate in our summer skills programs," McNealey said.

The university president also talked of a summer arts camp that is in development that may, or may not, be available to students this summer.

He also talked about educational opportunities the agreement will open up for staff at Florence One Schools as well as members of their families.

"We believe in what you do here and we're pleased to have an opportunity to join you," McNealey said.