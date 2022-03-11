 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Florence One Schools, Allen University join forces to improve students' education

  • 0

FLORENCE, S.C. — Allen University came prepared to celebrate, complete with a band, as President and CEO Dr. Ernest McNealey and Florence One Schools Superintendent Dr. Richard O'Malley signed memorandums of understanding Friday to link the two organizations.

The memorandum aims to increase accessibility to college-level arts and science programming, provide professional mentorship and engaging enrichment and acceleration programming for students districtwide, according to a media advisory from Florence One Schools.

To mark the event, Allen University brought its Band of Gold, which filled the third floor of the annex with music. Alumni from both organizations as well as Florence School District Four students filled the room.

"There is nothing more valuable in our country than public schools. Public schools made the country what it is today," McNealey said during the signing ceremony at McClenaghan Administrative Annex. "What has allowed us to become the greatest society in the world so far is public education."

People are also reading…

The document outlines areas of cooperation between Allen University and Florence One Schools in developing and delivering programming, access, and exposure to college and professional opportunities that can positively impact the Florence area students.

"Today is a historical day for Florence One School District and The Allen University. As we embark upon this new partnership we're excited about the future opportunities this partnership will bring, not only to the city of Florence but throughout the State of South Carolina," said Dub Taylor, vice president for institutional advancement at Allen University.

"We are Florence One Schools, setting a new vision for where our school district is going, where our community is going," said O'Malley at the ceremony. "We're trying to set forth what they can achieve in this world. This partnership begins that partnership of expanding their opportunities here in Florence."

"I think this partnership will model how other school districts can partner with higher ed institutions, like Allen, to set paths for opportunities for all our studetns as they embark upon this new world we're living in today.

“Florence One Schools has a rich history. Home to the likes of distinguished graduates Nickelodeon Vice President Marva Smalls and S.C. Department of Education honoree Dr. Allie Brooks, Florence One Schools exemplifies the talent that lies in our state," said McNealey. 

"Positive changes are taking place throughout Florence One Schools, and this partnership with Allen University is another example of the changes which are designed to open doors to new academic opportunities and experiences for our students,” said O'Malley. "Through this partnership we look forward to paving the way for many of our students to enter college and to take advantage of the resources that will be provided."

"We come hoping to share the good fortune we have as a university and the constituents who support us. we look forward to having students from Florence participate in our summer skills programs," McNealey said.

The university president also talked of a summer arts camp that is in development that may, or may not, be available to students this summer.

He also talked about educational opportunities the agreement will open up for staff at Florence One Schools as well as members of their families.

"We believe in what you do here and we're pleased to have an opportunity to join you," McNealey said.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Florence home burns Friday afternoon

Florence home burns Friday afternoon

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Quick response by firefighters Friday afternoon kept small a fire in a home at the corner of South Irby Street and South Pineland Drive -- 1943 South Irby Street.

Dillon woman: 'She gave me life, but I never had a face'

Dillon woman: 'She gave me life, but I never had a face'

DILLON, S.C. — Kim Snyder finally has a face and a name for her birth mother. Snyder met her birth family at around 1:30 p.m. Feb. 5 when her cousin, Kim, and aunt, JoAnne Cofield, paid her a visit after they connected on the internet a few days before.

Holtz to speak at Save America rally

FLORENCE, S.C. — College Football Hall of Fame Coach Lou Holtz will be in Florence for the Save America rally. Save America announced Holtz, South Carolina Republican Party Chairman Drew McKissick, former Seventh Congressional District candidate Graham Allen and National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd would be speaking at the rally that will also feature former President Donald Trump.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Used car prices keep going up

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert