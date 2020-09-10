Florence One Schools approved for 35% capacity for football games

FLORENCE, S.C. — Wilson, South Florence, and West Florence will have fans in the stands at Memorial Stadium this year.
Dr. Richard O'Malley, Florence One Schools superintendent, told the district's board of trustees Thursday that the district had received approval from the South Carolina Department of Commerce to host football games at Memorial Stadium at 35% capacity, or about 3,500 people.
An executive order from Gov. Henry McMaster limits events to 250 people or fewer but offers the chance to secure a waiver from the Department of Commerce for larger events.
He added that the district needed to clarify whether the number of allowed attendees included on-field people like players, coaches and officials.
A similar approval has also been received for junior varsity football games.
O'Malley said Wilson will play its junior varsity games at Memorial Stadium, South Florence at Freedom Florence, and West Florence at Sneed Middle School.
For middle schools, Sneed will play at their school, Southside will play at Freedom Florence, and Wilson will play at Memorial Stadium.
Moore will not have football in its first year.
O'Malley also said that Florence One Schools is starting an esports program.
He spoke about the development of sporting facilities for video games during a meeting of the school's governing board Thursday evening.
"We'll be launching a new sport in Florence One, our esport program," O'Malley said. "We're into the construction of an esports facility right now that will provide some of our students in our high schools a different opportunity."
O'Malley and board member Bryan Chapman added that there are a lot of scholarship dollars available for esports participants.
"We think this might be another outlet for those students who are musically or athletically inclined," O'Malley said. "Another opportunity for skills to be shown."
O'Malley added that the district's fall sports including volleyball, golf, cross country, tennis, swimming, cheerleading and football were underway.
Cheerleading and football began on Tuesday, he said.
Volleyball is the only fall sport that happens indoors.
O'Malley said the district is limiting volleyball game attendance to 250 attendees in accordance with guidance from the office of the governor.
He said a recent volleyball game between West Florence and Wilson was very successful. O'Malley added that the schools' athletic directors worked together to share tickets to make sure parents could attend the games.
O'Malley also added that athletic upgrades at Wilson, West Florence and South Florence were also moving along nicely.
He said the topsoil had been removed at Wilson with a goal of finishing around Thanksgiving. South Florence and West Florence will follow, O'Malley added. West is last, he said, because of the need to move the field closer to the tree line.
