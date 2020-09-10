Florence One Schools approved for 35% capacity for football games

He spoke about the development of sporting facilities for video games during a meeting of the school's governing board Thursday evening.

"We'll be launching a new sport in Florence One, our esport program," O'Malley said. "We're into the construction of an esports facility right now that will provide some of our students in our high schools a different opportunity."

O'Malley and board member Bryan Chapman added that there are a lot of scholarship dollars available for esports participants.

"We think this might be another outlet for those students who are musically or athletically inclined," O'Malley said. "Another opportunity for skills to be shown."

O'Malley added that the district's fall sports including volleyball, golf, cross country, tennis, swimming, cheerleading and football were underway.

Cheerleading and football began on Tuesday, he said.

Volleyball is the only fall sport that happens indoors.

O'Malley said the district is limiting volleyball game attendance to 250 attendees in accordance with guidance from the office of the governor.