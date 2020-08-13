Florence One Schools: Barry Townsend, Alexis Pipkins facing challenges to keep seats

FLORENCE, S.C. — Two more trustees on the Florence One Schools board will face challengers in November.

Clamentine Elmore, director of the Housing Authority of Florence, has filed to challenge Barry Townsend in District 1 and the Rev. Robert V. Gabriel of the Jerusalem Chapel Missionary Baptist Church of Conway has filed to challenge Elder Alexis Pipkins Sr. in District 4.

District 1 includes the southwestern-most portions of the Florence One district.

District 4 includes the northeastern-most portions of the city and the county.

Elmore said she filed for two main reasons: to make a difference particularly since her children attend Florence One Schools and to make sure each child in the district has an opportunity for a high-quality education regardless of what part of the district the child comes from.

Two people, Kimrey-Ann Haughn and Gary Leo Lynch, previously filed to challenge Artie Buxton for the District 5 seat on the board.

District 5 includes a roughly V-shaped area in west Florence.

Unchallenged so far are board Chairman S. Porter Stewart II in District 7 and John Galloway in District 2.