Florence One Schools: Barry Townsend, Alexis Pipkins facing challenges to keep seats

FLORENCE, S.C. — Two more trustees on the Florence One Schools board will face challengers in November.
Clamentine Elmore, director of the Housing Authority of Florence, has filed to challenge Barry Townsend in District 1 and the Rev. Robert V. Gabriel of the Jerusalem Chapel Missionary Baptist Church of Conway has filed to challenge Elder Alexis Pipkins Sr. in District 4.
District 1 includes the southwestern-most portions of the Florence One district.
District 4 includes the northeastern-most portions of the city and the county.
Elmore said she filed for two main reasons: to make a difference particularly since her children attend Florence One Schools and to make sure each child in the district has an opportunity for a high-quality education regardless of what part of the district the child comes from.
Two people, Kimrey-Ann Haughn and Gary Leo Lynch, previously filed to challenge Artie Buxton for the District 5 seat on the board.
District 5 includes a roughly V-shaped area in west Florence.
Unchallenged so far are board Chairman S. Porter Stewart II in District 7 and John Galloway in District 2.
District 7 includes a roughly square area just south and west of downtown Florence.
District 2 includes a rectangular-shaped area south and east of downtown Florence.
Also, five people have filed for four seats on the Florence Three Board of Trustees.
Chairwoman Barbara Singletary-Bryant has filed to keep seat 7, Rutha Lee Frieson has filed to keep Seat 4, Gregory Laverne McKnight Sr. has filed to run for Seat 2, Gracie S. Hannah has filed to run for Seat 5, and Pamela McKenzie Lawhon has filed to against Singletary-Bryant for Seat 7.
Mayor Pro Tempore Billy Brown faces a challenge from former mayoral candidate Yamekia Robinson for District 4 seat on the Lake City governing council.
No filings have yet been posted for seats 3 and 6 on the Florence Five Board of Trustees or for districts 2 or 5 on the Lake City Council.
Filing for all races will close on Friday at noon.
