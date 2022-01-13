 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Florence One Schools board allows Richard O'Malley to become Florence Four designated superintendent
FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence One Schools Superintendent Richard O'Malley will have a new job for the first half of the year. 

The Florence One Schools Board of Trustees voted 6-3 to approve a request from Molly Spearman, the South Carolina superintendent of education, to allow O'Malley to serve as her designated superintendent in Florence Four until that district is consolidated into Florence One Schools. 

The three no votes were Elder Alexis Pipkins Sr., the Rev. E.J. McIver and John Galloway. All said they were supportive of the consolidation but did not like how it was done by the state Department of Education. 

O'Malley will remain Florence One Schools superintendent and report to the board regarding issues in that district. As designated superintendent of Florence Four, he will report to Spearman. 

Spearman and the state department took control of the district in 2018, citing financial and compliance problems. Since that time, she and the state department have been the sole decisionmakers regarding the district. 

Spearman told the Morning News earlier this week that O'Malley would receive compensation for his new role but added that the compensation had not yet been determined. 

The board's vote came after several members of the Timmonsville community including former Mayor Darrick Jackson and current board member Leroy Baker spoke in opposition to the consolidation and the closing of Timmonsville High School and Johnson Middle School. 

Richard O'Malley

O’Malley

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
