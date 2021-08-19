Florence One Schools board approves 60-day mask mandate

FLORENCE, S.C. – Students in Florence One schools will be back in masks beginning Friday.

The Florence One Schools Board of Trustees voted unanimously upon the motion of the Rev. E.J. McIver and a second by Elder Alexis Pipkins to approve a 60-day indoor mask mandate.

Richard O'Malley, Florence One Schools superintendent, said the mandate would not apply to students who are eating or engaged in outdoor athletic activities like football. He also said the board could revisit the mandate at its meeting scheduled for Oct. 14. O'Malley added that the mandate would be similar to the one enforced by the district last year.

Chairman Porter Stewart asked McIver and Pipkins to agree to amend their motion to include a provision that no state funds be used to enforce the mandate. He implied that this provision would make the mandate compliant with a state budget proviso that prohibits the use of state funds to enforce a mask mandate.

McIver and Pipkins agreed to do so.

Then, the board voted and unanimously approved the mandate.

