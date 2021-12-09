Florence One Schools board approves new student conduct policy

Before the vote could be taken, McIver asked to postpone consideration of the policy. Stewart told him that he wanted to let Richard O'Malley, the district's superintendent, present the new policy then have board discussion. As O'Malley started to present, several audience members began chanting and yelling at the board to postpone the second reading of the policy.

Townsend then asked Stewart if he wanted to take a motion to approve the policy and a second before O'Malley's comments. Stewart agreed to do so. Townsend made a motion to approve the new policy and it was seconded by Davy Gregg.

Another round of chants and shouts followed the motion and second.

O'Malley then attempted to speak, but several members of the audience shouted comments and he had to pause several times before he eventually stopped altogether.

Townsend called for the question, which led to more shouts and comments from the audience.

Pipkins called for a point of order to allow for discussion. He, McIver and Galloway then spoke against voting for the new conduct policy. At several points during their comments, the audience applauded.