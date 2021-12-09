Florence One Schools board approves new student conduct policy

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence One Schools new conduct policy will go into effect beginning Friday.
The Florence One Schools Board of Trustees voted 6-3 to approve the second and final reading of its new student code of conduct policy Thursday evening.
The policy allows the district to expel students for fighting, but also allows for administrators to have discretion in their decisions and for an appeals process of the administrator's decision.
Chairman Porter Stewart II, Vice Chairwoman Trisha Caulder and trustees Barry Townsend, Davy Gregg, Bryan Chapman and Kimrey-Ann Haughn voted in favor of the policy. Rev. E.J. McIver, Elder Alexis Pipkins and John Galloway voted against it.
The vote came at the end of a nearly four-hour board meeting held Thursday evening in the Poynor auditorium.
The first hour and a half was taken up by people commenting on the policy − 16 in all. Of those, 15 spoke in opposition to it and one person, Larry Hill, spoke in favor of it.
The board returned to consideration of the policy after hearing an update from O'Malley on the district, a presentation on the district's mental health efforts, approval of a personnel sheet, out of state and overnight field trips, the minutes from the previous meeting and the monthly financial statements.
Before the vote could be taken, McIver asked to postpone consideration of the policy. Stewart told him that he wanted to let Richard O'Malley, the district's superintendent, present the new policy then have board discussion. As O'Malley started to present, several audience members began chanting and yelling at the board to postpone the second reading of the policy.
Townsend then asked Stewart if he wanted to take a motion to approve the policy and a second before O'Malley's comments. Stewart agreed to do so. Townsend made a motion to approve the new policy and it was seconded by Davy Gregg.
Another round of chants and shouts followed the motion and second.
O'Malley then attempted to speak, but several members of the audience shouted comments and he had to pause several times before he eventually stopped altogether.
Townsend called for the question, which led to more shouts and comments from the audience.
Pipkins called for a point of order to allow for discussion. He, McIver and Galloway then spoke against voting for the new conduct policy. At several points during their comments, the audience applauded.
Caudler asked for O'Malley to continue his comments. He attempted to do so, but stopped when the audience comments and shouts began again.
Townsend then made several comments arguing for the new policy, but he had to stop as well when the audience became louder and louder.
Pipkins made a motion to table the discussion. That voted failed, 6-3. Stewart, Caulder, Townsend, Gregg, Chapman, and Haughn voted against the motion. McIver, Pipkins and Galloway voted in favor.
As the shouts and comments from the audience continued, Stewart then called for a vote on the motion to approve the policy.