 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florence One Schools board approves new student conduct policy
0 Comments
featured

Florence One Schools board approves new student conduct policy

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence One Schools new conduct policy will go into effect beginning Friday. 

The Florence One Schools Board of Trustees voted 6-3 to approve the second and final reading of its new student code of conduct policy Thursday evening.

The policy allows the district to expel students for fighting, but also allows for administrators to have discretion in their decisions and for an appeals process of the administrator's decision.  

Chairman Porter Stewart II, Vice Chairwoman Trisha Caulder and trustees Barry Townsend, Davy Gregg, Bryan Chapman and Kimrey-Ann Haughn voted in favor of the policy. Rev. E.J. McIver, Elder Alexis Pipkins and John Galloway voted against it. 

The vote came at the end of a nearly four-hour board meeting held Thursday evening in the Poynor auditorium. 

The first hour and a half was taken up by people commenting on the policy − 16 in all. Of those, 15 spoke in opposition to it and one person, Larry Hill, spoke in favor of it. 

The board returned to consideration of the policy after hearing an update from O'Malley on the district, a presentation on the district's mental health efforts, approval of a personnel sheet, out of state and overnight field trips, the minutes from the previous meeting and the monthly financial statements. 

Before the vote could be taken, McIver asked to postpone consideration of the policy. Stewart told him that he wanted to let Richard O'Malley, the district's superintendent, present the new policy then have board discussion. As O'Malley started to present, several audience members began chanting and yelling at the board to postpone the second reading of the policy. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Townsend then asked Stewart if he wanted to take a motion to approve the policy and a second before O'Malley's comments. Stewart agreed to do so. Townsend made a motion to approve the new policy and it was seconded by Davy Gregg. 

Another round of chants and shouts followed the motion and second. 

O'Malley then attempted to speak, but several members of the audience shouted comments and he had to pause several times before he eventually stopped altogether. 

Townsend called for the question, which led to more shouts and comments from the audience. 

Pipkins called for a point of order to allow for discussion. He, McIver and Galloway then spoke against voting for the new conduct policy. At several points during their comments, the audience applauded.  

Caudler asked for O'Malley to continue his comments. He attempted to do so, but stopped when the audience comments and shouts began again. 

Townsend then made several comments arguing for the new policy, but he had to stop as well when the audience became louder and louder. 

Pipkins made a motion to table the discussion. That voted failed, 6-3. Stewart, Caulder, Townsend, Gregg, Chapman, and Haughn voted against the motion. McIver, Pipkins and Galloway voted in favor.

As the shouts and comments from the audience continued, Stewart then called for a vote on the motion to approve the policy.  

f1s logo
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NY attorney general seeks Trump's testimony

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'He was ... a warrior:' Florence County Bar recognizes Hank Anderson
Local News

'He was ... a warrior:' Florence County Bar recognizes Hank Anderson

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence County Bar posthumously recognized Henry Morris "Hank" Anderson Jr with the Ralph King Anderson Jr. Service Award Tuesday. Judge Anderson presented the award to Hank's wife, Leah, and his sons, Charles and Morris, at the bar's annual meeting held Wednesday afternoon in the Waters Building. 

+6
Nell Folkens named 2021 Pee Dee Realtor of the Year
Local News

Nell Folkens named 2021 Pee Dee Realtor of the Year

FLORENCE, S.C. – Nell Folkens has been named the 2021 Pee Dee Realtor of the Year. Keon Aldrich, the 2020 Pee Dee Realtor of the Year, presented Folkens with the award at the Pee Dee Realtor Association's annual induction ceremony and awards dinner held Tuesday evening at the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology on the campus of Florence-Darlington Technical College.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert