Florence One Schools board approves purchase of former Wilson High School

FLORENCE, S.C. – The former Wilson High School will once again become part of Florence One Schools.

The Florence One Schools Board of Trustees voted unanimously Thursday evening to approve the purchase of the former Wilson site at 1200 N. Irby St.

The district will pay $750,000 for the former high school, which was converted into a church after Wilson High School moved to its current site in 1982.

Elder Alexis Pipkins Sr. made the motion to approve the purchase and it was seconded by the Rev. E.J. McIver.

The purchase could allow the district to move forward with a plan to convert North Vista Elementary School into a middle school and construct a new North Vista Elementary on the site of the former high school.

The current Williams Middle School site would become a location for sports fields.

Richard O'Malley, Florence One Schools superintendent, added that there is a cemetery on the site that the district will grant the church an easement to access. He said the district would design around the cemetery.

The board also approved a $2 million change order to fund construction of sports fields at the new Southside Middle School and a $195,000 change order to fund a different roof for the West Florence High School additions.

