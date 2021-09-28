Florence One Schools board gets a look at new Southside Middle School

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The remaining 42 classrooms are organized in two-story wings of several rooms each. There are closet spaces located outside of many of the classrooms. These closets will allow for a more contained operation of the district's technology, so if there's an issue with the technology in one room, it doesn't affect the technology in other rooms.

The school's library, called a media center in the educational vernacular, is located above the main office and will feature floor-to-ceiling windows providing views of South Irby Street and the parking lot in front of the school.

Also included will be 12 multi-functional project labs throughout the school and a centrally located collaborative area.

Football and soccer, baseball, softball and track facilities will be located to the left of the school if one faces the building from South Irby Street.

The school was designed by Jumper Carter Sease architects and is being constructed by Thompson-Turner Construction of Sumter.