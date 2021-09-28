Florence One Schools board gets a look at new Southside Middle School

FLORENCE, S.C. – Six members of the Florence One Schools board got a sneak peek Tuesday at the new Southside Middle School.
Project Manager Trevin Thompson provided Chairman Porter Stewart, Vice Chairwoman Trisha Caulder, Secretary Kimrey-Ann Haughn, Barry Townsend, Bryan Chapman and Davy Gregg with a tour of the Southside Middle School construction site Tuesday morning.
The front of the school will face South Irby Street. There will be two main entry points – both locked during school hours – on that side of the building. One will be for the main office area and one will be located in a hallway between the school's cafeteria and a flexible classroom space.
The hallway entrance is covered and will serve as the primary parent drop off location. The school bus drop off and pick up areas will be in the back of the building facing John Paul Jones Road.
Tuesday's tour started at the covered parent drop off point. This area leads directly to a hallway on the right side leading to the school's cafeteria, the 1,200 seat, high school regulation gymnasium and a 500-seat auditorium complete with performing stage and a dance classroom.
On the right side of the hallway is a flexible classroom space and classrooms for music and other arts. Between the flexible classroom and the art classrooms is another hallway leading to the main office area and the other classrooms.
The remaining 42 classrooms are organized in two-story wings of several rooms each. There are closet spaces located outside of many of the classrooms. These closets will allow for a more contained operation of the district's technology, so if there's an issue with the technology in one room, it doesn't affect the technology in other rooms.
The school's library, called a media center in the educational vernacular, is located above the main office and will feature floor-to-ceiling windows providing views of South Irby Street and the parking lot in front of the school.
Also included will be 12 multi-functional project labs throughout the school and a centrally located collaborative area.
Football and soccer, baseball, softball and track facilities will be located to the left of the school if one faces the building from South Irby Street.
The school was designed by Jumper Carter Sease architects and is being constructed by Thompson-Turner Construction of Sumter.
The board voted in August 2019 to approve a plan to use $20 million of its fund balance and at least $5 million of its 8% money to kickstart the Southside project. The project will allow the district to house sixth-graders at the school, taking the second of three steps to move all of the district's sixth graders to middle schools.
The last step will occur when a new Williams Middle School is constructed. The first step included the conversion of John W. Moore Intermediate School into a middle school.
Currently, work is being done at the ceiling to roof level. This work includes plumbing, electrical and duct work. Once the windows are installed, work on the walls and more heating ventilating and air conditioning work can take place.
Plans are to have the school ready to open by June at the latest with teachers moving in with enough time for school to begin at the facility in early August next year.