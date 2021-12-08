Florence One Schools Board meeting moved to Poynor

FLORENCE, S.C. – The location of Thursday night's Florence One Schools Board of Trustees meeting has been changed. The 7 p.m. meeting will now be held in the auditorium of the Poynor building at 301 S. Dargan St.
The board is expected to consider the second and final reading of a policy that would change the district's code of conduct to allow for the expulsion of students for fighting.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Matthew Christian
Government and Politics Reporter
I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.