 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florence One Schools Board meeting moved to Poynor
0 Comments

Florence One Schools Board meeting moved to Poynor

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. – The location of Thursday night's Florence One Schools Board of Trustees meeting has been changed. The 7 p.m. meeting will now be held in the auditorium of the Poynor building  at 301 S. Dargan St.

The board is expected to consider the second and final reading of a policy that would change the district's code of conduct to allow for the expulsion of students for fighting. 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Scott Peterson resentenced to life in wife’s death

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert