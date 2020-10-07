 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florence One Schools board to consider budget Thursday evening
0 comments

Florence One Schools board to consider budget Thursday evening

{{featured_button_text}}
F1S Headquarters

The Florence One Schools Board of Trustees will meet at 319 South Irby St. Thursday evening.

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN/MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence One Schools Board of Trustees is expected to take its first look at a budget for the 2020-2021 academic year Thursday evening. 

On the agenda for the Thursday meeting of the board is the first reading of a budget for the academic year. 

The agenda provided to the Morning News and available online at the district's website does not provide specifics on what the budget includes. 

Usually, government meetings discussing the budget include a presentation from the finance department to discuss the revenues, expenses and changes from the previous year's budget. 

Also on the agenda for the meeting is an update from Superintendent Richard O'Malley, unspecified personnel matters, and an executive session to discuss a contractual matter. 

The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. at 319 S. Irby St. 

There are usually a few people broadcasting the meeting live on Facebook if an interested party wants to see what action the board takes but is unable or willing to attend in person. 

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kelvin Wymbs being investigated by SC Dept. of Education for alleged threats
Local News

Kelvin Wymbs being investigated by SC Dept. of Education for alleged threats

SAINT GEORGE, S.C. — A former Florence One Schools official is being investigated by the South Carolina Department of Education for making alleged threats to the chairman of a school board. Dr. Kelvin Wymbs, superintendent of Dorchester School District 4, is being investigated for allegedly threatening board chairman Kenneth Jenkins, WCSC reported Friday afternoon.

+3
Parks named new Marion Police Chief
Local News

Parks named new Marion Police Chief

MARION, S.C. — City of Marion officials announced the hiring of Keith Parks as Chief of Police Thursday. A swearing-in ceremony was held at the Marion Opera House where he takes the helm following last month’s resignation of Tony Flowers.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert