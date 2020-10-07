Florence One Schools board to consider budget Thursday evening

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence One Schools Board of Trustees is expected to take its first look at a budget for the 2020-2021 academic year Thursday evening.

On the agenda for the Thursday meeting of the board is the first reading of a budget for the academic year.

The agenda provided to the Morning News and available online at the district's website does not provide specifics on what the budget includes.

Usually, government meetings discussing the budget include a presentation from the finance department to discuss the revenues, expenses and changes from the previous year's budget.

Also on the agenda for the meeting is an update from Superintendent Richard O'Malley, unspecified personnel matters, and an executive session to discuss a contractual matter.

The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. at 319 S. Irby St.

There are usually a few people broadcasting the meeting live on Facebook if an interested party wants to see what action the board takes but is unable or willing to attend in person.

