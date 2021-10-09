Florence One Schools borrowing change leads to tax increase

FLORENCE, S.C. – When he opened his property tax notice, Bill Phillips was surprised to find his bill had increased by approximately $200.

Phillips said he was surprised to learn about the increase and that several of his neighbors in the White Hall area were asking questions about why their taxes had increased.

The property tax increases mostly derive from an increase in the millage of Florence One Schools. The millage rate increased by approximately 11.4% from 238.6 mills in 2020 to 265.8 mills.

A mill, previously used to refer to 1/10th of one cent, is the rate at which real property, land and buildings, is taxed in the United States. Basically, the county determines the value of the property, applies an assessment ratio (either 4% for owner occupied or 6% for businesses) and then multiplies those numbers by the millage rate to get the amount of taxes owed.

The increase in the district's millage rate is due to a change in how the district borrows its 8% money.

Basically, South Carolina law affords school districts the ability to borrow up to 8% of the value of the property it owns. Typically, the borrowing takes place in the form of bonds.