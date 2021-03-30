Florence One Schools, City of Florence cut ribbon on The Farm at Florence One

FLORENCE, S.C. − Florence One Schools, city of Florence and Clemson officials gathered Tuesday to but the ribbon on The Farm at Florence One.
It will be located at the current city tennis complex and on land that was formerly the Clemson research farm before it relocated to Pocket Road.
Surrounded by children − armed with small scissors − district Farm to School Coordinator Jeff Murrie wielded huge scissors to cut the ribbon tied between two large tractors.
The event took place on 14 acres of land adjacent to the new Eddie Floyd Tennis Center located on Jennie O’Bryan Avenue.
“This was a dream location based on its high visibility, ease of access, historic ties to agriculture, close to Interstate 95, and its location in a USDA-recognized food-insecure region,” Murrie said.
“The Farm at Florence One will be the first in the state of South Carolina to include a row crop operation, educational center, community raised beds, poultry, and small herd animals,” Murrie said. “It will be the epicenter for agricultural education, sustainability, nutrition education, fruit and vegetable production and community outreach programs.”
The farm will also feature an apiary so students can study bee keeping.
Veteran Clemson Extension Agent Tony Melton said he was glad to see the land go full circle, from its use as part of the Clemson research farm to now teaching students about farming.
Melton said that while he remembered being on the farm as a child, he hadn't been in the extension service long enough to have worked with the farm.
The farm is happening in partnership with Florence as part of a recreation complex it is constructing on the site.
“This is a wonderful opportunity for our community youth that is sure to impact Florence residents for generations to come," Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin said. "We wish Florence One’s administration, educators and students much success as we move forward in this endeavor.”
“Instructors are doing amazing work with programs at Delmae, Lucy T. Davis, John W. Moore, Sneed, Southside and South Florence High,” Murrie said. "This past fall three schools (Lester, Timrod and Wallace-Gregg) received grants from Duke Energy to receive school-based gardens, and McLaurin Elementary was selected to participate in the School Gardens and Education Assistance Program through the South Carolina Department of Education.”
“On behalf of the Board of Trustees, we are deeply appreciative of this new partnership with the city of Florence," Porter Stewart, the board chairman.
"Our goal is to educate our students, who are located in one of the highest rated areas of food insecurity in the nation, to make connections about the benefits of a healthy lifestyle,” Florence One Schools Superintendent Richard O'Malley said.
This won't be the district's first foray into farming. A compact farm occupies a corner of the land that surrounds Briggs Elementary School in Florence.
In 2015, Murrie coordinated the Farm to School Program at Briggs Elementary, which received grants from the South Carolina Department of Education and the Department of Agriculture.
"It (the farm) allows the students to use all of their senses through the growing of vegetables, seeing farm animals, learning about beehives and preparing vegetables for healthy meals,” Murrie said.
There are three main objectives of the Farm at Florence One, Murrie said.
- To give all students from pre-kindergarten to the 12th grade the opportunity to experience hands-on learning rooted in agriculture, science, math and entrepreneurism.
- To establish a production farm that will provide local fresh fruits and vegetables to culinary services in Florence One Schools and the new downtown farmers market.
- To address the need for additional community nutrition education and food access in a region of Florence identified by the United States Department of Agriculture as a food desert or food insecure area.