Florence One Schools, City of Florence cut ribbon on The Farm at Florence One

Veteran Clemson Extension Agent Tony Melton said he was glad to see the land go full circle, from its use as part of the Clemson research farm to now teaching students about farming.

Melton said that while he remembered being on the farm as a child, he hadn't been in the extension service long enough to have worked with the farm.

The farm is happening in partnership with Florence as part of a recreation complex it is constructing on the site.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for our community youth that is sure to impact Florence residents for generations to come," Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin said. "We wish Florence One’s administration, educators and students much success as we move forward in this endeavor.”

“Instructors are doing amazing work with programs at Delmae, Lucy T. Davis, John W. Moore, Sneed, Southside and South Florence High,” Murrie said. "This past fall three schools (Lester, Timrod and Wallace-Gregg) received grants from Duke Energy to receive school-based gardens, and McLaurin Elementary was selected to participate in the School Gardens and Education Assistance Program through the South Carolina Department of Education.”