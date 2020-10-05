 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florence One Schools closer to naming teacher of the ytear
0 comments
FLORENCE ONE SCHOOLS

Florence One Schools closer to naming teacher of the ytear

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence One Schools district has named four Honor Roll Teachers for 2020-21, and from that group will come its teacher of the year.

The four contenders:

• Jacob Gilliard, Savannah Grove Elementary School.

• Lynn Howard, Sneed Middle School.

• Lisa Raison, West Florence High School.

• Frankie Sullivan, Southside Middle School.

Each school teacher of the year competing for the title of Florence One Schools Teacher of the Year recently completed an application packet containing information relevant to the teaching profession.

An outside panel of three selection committee members reviewed the packets and rated each one using specific selection criteria. The four Honor Roll teachers received the highest ratings.

The Teacher of the Year Selection Committee will hold interview sessions separately with the honor roll teachers. Scores from the interview and application packet will be calculated, and Florence One's Teacher of the Year will be announced by Superintendent Richard O’Malley.

The Florence One Teacher of the Year's name will be submitted to the South Carolina Department of Education, and he or she will then vie for the title of South Carolina Teacher of the Year, having until January 2021 to complete the South Carolina Department of Education's application packet.

Florence One’s school teachers of the year:

• Tracie Hobbs, Beck Child Development Center.

• Suzette New, Briggs Elementary.

• Charly Pryor, Carver Elementary.

• Nadia Bull, Delmae Elementary.

• Kacey Branch, Dewey L. Carter Elementary.

• Crystal Horton, Greenwood Elementary.

• Ann Ham, Lester Elementary.

• Kimberly Rezzuti, Lucy T. Davis Elementary.

• Zac Calcutt, McLaurin Elementary.

• Shelly Flud, John W. Moore Middle.

• Harry Williams, North Vista Elementary.

• Marianne Gaskins, Royall Elementary.

• Jacob Gilliard, Savannah Grove Elementary.

• Cera Colvin, Timrod Elementary.

• Latoya Sims, Wallace-Gregg Elementary.

• Alison Haselden, Woods Road Child Development Center.

• Lynn Howard, Sneed Middle.

• Frankie Sullivan, Southside Middle.

• Shadaris Bradley, Williams Middle.

• Lonner Lee, Rush Academy.

• Edwin Barnhill, Florence Career Center.

• Henry Cabansag, South Florence High.

• Lisa Raison, West Florence High.

• Renia Paul Patterson, Wilson High.

+3 
Jacob Gilliard

Jacob Gilliard

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO/FLORENCE ONE SCHOOLS
+3 
Lynn Howard

 Lynn Howard

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO/FLORENCE ONE SCHOOLS
+3 
Lisa Raison

Lisa Raison

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO/FLORENCE ONE SCHOOLS
+3 
Frankie Sullivan

Frankie Sullivan

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO/FLORENCE ONE SCHOOLS
0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kelvin Wymbs being investigated by SC Dept. of Education for alleged threats
Local News

Kelvin Wymbs being investigated by SC Dept. of Education for alleged threats

SAINT GEORGE, S.C. — A former Florence One Schools official is being investigated by the South Carolina Department of Education for making alleged threats to the chairman of a school board. Dr. Kelvin Wymbs, superintendent of Dorchester School District 4, is being investigated for allegedly threatening board chairman Kenneth Jenkins, WCSC reported Friday afternoon.

+3
Parks named new Marion Police Chief
Local News

Parks named new Marion Police Chief

MARION, S.C. — City of Marion officials announced the hiring of Keith Parks as Chief of Police Thursday. A swearing-in ceremony was held at the Marion Opera House where he takes the helm following last month’s resignation of Tony Flowers.

DHEC: 48 Pee Dee schools report COVID cases
Local News

DHEC: 48 Pee Dee schools report COVID cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Today, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 527 new confirmed cases and 37 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 22 additional confirmed deaths and 1 new probable deaths.

+2
Yarborough, T.J. Joye's campaign manager participate in forum
Local News

Yarborough, T.J. Joye's campaign manager participate in forum

FLORENCE, S.C. — Democratic Florence County Sheriff candidate Darrin Yarborough and Republican candidate T.J. Joye's campaign manager, Will Tarte, participated in a candidate forum Monday evening hosted by the League of Women Voters Florence chapter and the Florence County Republican Party. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert