Florence One Schools closer to naming teacher of the ytear

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence One Schools district has named four Honor Roll Teachers for 2020-21, and from that group will come its teacher of the year.
The four contenders:
• Jacob Gilliard, Savannah Grove Elementary School.
• Lynn Howard, Sneed Middle School.
• Lisa Raison, West Florence High School.
• Frankie Sullivan, Southside Middle School.
Each school teacher of the year competing for the title of Florence One Schools Teacher of the Year recently completed an application packet containing information relevant to the teaching profession.
An outside panel of three selection committee members reviewed the packets and rated each one using specific selection criteria. The four Honor Roll teachers received the highest ratings.
The Teacher of the Year Selection Committee will hold interview sessions separately with the honor roll teachers. Scores from the interview and application packet will be calculated, and Florence One's Teacher of the Year will be announced by Superintendent Richard O’Malley.
The Florence One Teacher of the Year's name will be submitted to the South Carolina Department of Education, and he or she will then vie for the title of South Carolina Teacher of the Year, having until January 2021 to complete the South Carolina Department of Education's application packet.
Florence One’s school teachers of the year:
• Tracie Hobbs, Beck Child Development Center.
• Suzette New, Briggs Elementary.
• Charly Pryor, Carver Elementary.
• Nadia Bull, Delmae Elementary.
• Kacey Branch, Dewey L. Carter Elementary.
• Crystal Horton, Greenwood Elementary.
• Ann Ham, Lester Elementary.
• Kimberly Rezzuti, Lucy T. Davis Elementary.
• Zac Calcutt, McLaurin Elementary.
• Shelly Flud, John W. Moore Middle.
• Harry Williams, North Vista Elementary.
• Marianne Gaskins, Royall Elementary.
• Jacob Gilliard, Savannah Grove Elementary.
• Cera Colvin, Timrod Elementary.
• Latoya Sims, Wallace-Gregg Elementary.
• Alison Haselden, Woods Road Child Development Center.
• Lynn Howard, Sneed Middle.
• Frankie Sullivan, Southside Middle.
• Shadaris Bradley, Williams Middle.
• Lonner Lee, Rush Academy.
• Edwin Barnhill, Florence Career Center.
• Henry Cabansag, South Florence High.
• Lisa Raison, West Florence High.
• Renia Paul Patterson, Wilson High.
