Florence One Schools closer to naming teacher of the ytear

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence One Schools district has named four Honor Roll Teachers for 2020-21, and from that group will come its teacher of the year.

The four contenders:

• Jacob Gilliard, Savannah Grove Elementary School.

• Lynn Howard, Sneed Middle School.

• Lisa Raison, West Florence High School.

• Frankie Sullivan, Southside Middle School.

Each school teacher of the year competing for the title of Florence One Schools Teacher of the Year recently completed an application packet containing information relevant to the teaching profession.

An outside panel of three selection committee members reviewed the packets and rated each one using specific selection criteria. The four Honor Roll teachers received the highest ratings.

The Teacher of the Year Selection Committee will hold interview sessions separately with the honor roll teachers. Scores from the interview and application packet will be calculated, and Florence One's Teacher of the Year will be announced by Superintendent Richard O’Malley.