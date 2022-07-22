Florence One Schools cut ribbon, celebrate new Southside Middle School

FLORENCE, S.C. — Southside Middle School Principal Jeffrey Gaines was all smiles Thursday as he played host to Florence One Schools trustees and Superintendent Dr. Richard O'Malley as they cut the ribbon for the new Southside Middle School.

The new school, which will feature an arts magnet curriculum, is off John Paul Jones Road and beside South Irby Street. It will spend a brief period as the largest school in the district.

It is also the first new school to be constructed on the south side of the district in 39 years.

"It's been a long time since we had something like this to celebrate, opening up a new building, and we're excited," O'Malley said.

"We did all this during COVID," O'Malley said. "We built this school in two years, which is unbelievable in the times we are in."

The building, which will be home to students in grades 6-8, has a baseball field, softball field and football field on campus.

"It's 175,000 square feet. That's probably, prior to West Florence High school getting 32 new classrooms, the largest school we have and the size of most high schools in the state of South Carolina," O'Malley said.

That space includes 42 classrooms, a 500-seat auditorium, a 1,200-seat gym that is the size of a regulation high school gym, an expansive cafeteria along with a media center, art, band room, dance studio and drama studio.

It also features collaboration areas were students can gather outside the classroom to work and natural light — a lot of natural light from large windows in every classroom and several of the building's stairways.

In addition to being a great facility for its own students, Southside will provide South Florence High School with room.

"I'm happy for South Florence High School; for the third time we'll repurpose (the former) Southside's facility into the ninth-grade academy for the high school that will provide additional space for instructional use on the main building plus a dedicated building for the ninth-graders during that transitional phase," said Barry Townsend, who was chairman of the board of trustees when the Southside project launched.

The build process was supported by Nucor Steel, which donated some of the steel included in the building.

"They contacted us right from the beginning and wanted to be a part of this," O'Malley said.

"We are so proud of what we've accomplished in this district. This school really is the lighthouse of excellence we really want to transcend for our community and our schools," O'Malley said.

"It is indeed a blessing, honor and a privilege to serve this community of learners," Gaines said. He was cheered by the stand-room-only crowd on hand for the ribbon cutting.

Gaines said there was much in the building to be proud of.

"First, I'd have to start with the fine arts wing with our enhanced classrooms for the arts magnet program we host here. Then the classroom spaces. Each room has natural lighting for our students," Gaines said.

Outdoor blinds help keep the school cool and the football field is ready to go, Gaines said.

"It's fully sodded so around Aug. 1 our team will be able to step foot upon it and prepare for our first match in September," he said.

"We're definitely going to have some growing pains but we're excited about it." Gaines said of the new building.

"This is a big transition for me because I didn't even teach at the old Southside," said sixth-grade math teacher Altia Hamm. "I'm coming from Timrod Elementary School so I'm trading in an elementary school to a middle school and a brand-new building so it's very exciting. A little bit of nervous but still exciting."

Though so much for the school has changed one thing hasn't.

"Even though we're in a new location, our family feeling and concern for our students will continue here at West John Paul Jones Road and our beautiful new facility," Gaines said.

For district leadership, though, the work on new schools continues.

Stewart said the district has a couple of projects to come — construction of a new North Vista Elementary School so the current building can become the new Williams Middle School.