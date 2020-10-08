Florence One Schools cuts ribbon on new esports facility

FLORENCE, S.C. — It's not just Friday Night Lights anymore for Florence One Schools as the district Thursday launched Friday Night Bytes at its new esports facility in Poynor School.

The facility features two banks of computers — orange team and blue team — on a raised platform where students sit back-to-back with a pillar mounted with computer monitors between them. Spectators can sit at tables that give them a chance to watch the game on either the pillar-mounted monitors or on monitors that allow them to watch one specific player.

"This week we're excited to launch the next phase of what we think will be not only a state-of-the-art facility but also something that's going to be a model for esport," Superintendent Dr. Richard O'Malley said to board of trustee members, system staff and gathered members of the media.

O'Malley said the program, one for which students can earn college scholarships, makes an important statement about the school system.

"We want to make sure our district is recognized for innovation and being progressive in so many ways," the superintendent said. "We've invested in the arts a substantial amount of money and we continue to invest in athletics, special education, so we are a school district that really tries to meet the needs of all of our students."

