Florence One Schools cuts ribbon on new esports facility

FLORENCE, S.C. — It's not just Friday Night Lights anymore for Florence One Schools as the district Thursday launched Friday Night Bytes at its new esports facility in Poynor School.
The facility features two banks of computers — orange team and blue team — on a raised platform where students sit back-to-back with a pillar mounted with computer monitors between them. Spectators can sit at tables that give them a chance to watch the game on either the pillar-mounted monitors or on monitors that allow them to watch one specific player.
"This week we're excited to launch the next phase of what we think will be not only a state-of-the-art facility but also something that's going to be a model for esport," Superintendent Dr. Richard O'Malley said to board of trustee members, system staff and gathered members of the media.
O'Malley said the program, one for which students can earn college scholarships, makes an important statement about the school system.
"We want to make sure our district is recognized for innovation and being progressive in so many ways," the superintendent said. "We've invested in the arts a substantial amount of money and we continue to invest in athletics, special education, so we are a school district that really tries to meet the needs of all of our students."
Support Local Journalism
The esports program may cater to students who don't fit in any other niche the school system offers, he said.
"It's just another opportunity we want to expand for our students," O'Malley said.
The games involve teamwork and problem solving and help students develop job and life skills beyond what is taught in classrooms.
"This has been a personal dream of mine for a couple of years now. We're building a great program here with some local community partners," said esports coach Wyatt Howle, who has built his team out of students from all three of the district's high schools.
The program has been in the works for about a year, he said.
"We have a chance to really develop some stellar athletes in this space. Some will go to college, some will go pro and all will learn some life skills and job skills doing it," he said. "Here is what I say to those kids trying out — bring your A game. because we're going to do some amazing things together."
O'Malley said placing the newest high-tech program in the district in its oldest school was intentional as Poynor School will eventually house a medical magnet program that will be every bit as high-tech as the esports program is.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.