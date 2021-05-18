Florence One Schools district sets Blue Ribbon goal

“After we leave, we go in to a 90-day coaching period,” Fields said. “Every principal will have an action plan, and they will know exactly what has not been met at their school. We will set up a touch base about every 30 days to keep them engaged in giving us that evidence that we need to move the school forward.”

“I am excited at the prospect of Lester becoming a Blue Ribbon school,” Williams said. “I think it is a great goal for us to work toward, and we are up for the challenge. The fact that we will have a chance to work with the committee, that they’ll act as a coach to prepare us for all of the things that we need to do, that part I am really grateful for. Knowing that the entire district is doing it and you are not out there on your own, I think that will be so helpful for everyone but especially for Lester.”