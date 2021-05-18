Florence One Schools district sets Blue Ribbon goal

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence One Schools will be undertaking a district-wide assessment in the 2021-2022 school year, partnering with the Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence organization to complete a “Blueprint for Excellence.”
Each school in Florence One will go through an extensive process to understand the strengths at their location as well as the areas that need further development. This assessment looks at nine key areas, including student focus and support, school culture, technology integration and family partnerships.
Superintendent Richard O’Malley said he believes all of the schools in Florence One have the potential to be Blue Ribbon schools, and he wants to see them achieve it.
“Across our district we have teachers and administrators who are raising the bar when it comes to educating our students,” O’Malley said. “We want to celebrate our strengths while also identifying the areas we need to improve. With this partnership, we are investing in the future of our district.”
According to the U.S. Department of Education, National Blue Ribbon awards are given to schools “based on their overall academic excellence or their progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.”
This award “affirms the hard work of students, educators, families, and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content.”
Judith Warden Fields, the chief executive officer of Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence Inc., said that other school districts in South Carolina have gone through the assessment, but Florence One is the first full district in the state to engage in the process.
Within the evaluation, the organization will collect feedback from stakeholders several ways, including an online survey and in-person focus groups. Fields said that this assessment is a great way to involve entire communities in the process of evaluating and building up schools.
“We feel like high-performing schools involve all of your stakeholders,” Fields said. “They help guide the direction of the school, so one of the items we look at is how do you engage the full community in school improvement?”
Fields said the online surveys will provide data that will help inform the visit to each school.
“After the survey closes, reports will be generated, such as an action plan or a no-consensus, where the parent group may be saying one thing while the teacher group is saying something else; it is a very intense analysis, and we then come on-site to validate our findings,” Fields said. “During those two days on-site, we’ll be meeting with a parent group, a teacher group and a student group. We’ll also do a ‘Walk with Purpose’ with the principal where we are going in and out of the classrooms, looking for student engagement and active teaching, all of those things that we know are present in high performing schools.”
The on-site teams who visit Florence One in September will include more than 10 principals recognized nationally for their commitment to school improvement, including Dr. Akil E. Ross, who was named the 2018 National Principal of the Year while working at Chapin High School.
Fields said two items that can make a huge difference in building a strong school are mentor programs for new teachers and the communication of a school’s vision or mission. This assessment program brings national leaders alongside Florence One’s building and district leadership to show them how to strengthen those areas.
While on-site, the Blue Ribbon team will examine data like state assessment reports, discipline referral reports, student and teacher attendance rates, extracurricular programs, and grade level curriculums.
“Sometimes in this process you’ll find that a school thinks they are doing everything right, but our assessment shows they could use some improvement,” Fields said. “This process is not punitive. This assessment is research; it is a validated instrument based on what great schools across the country are doing and what they are doing well in nine performance areas. We want to help take schools from good to great.”
After the survey and site visits are completed, each school will continue to engage with the Blue Ribbon team as they work on their action plan.
“After we leave, we go in to a 90-day coaching period,” Fields said. “Every principal will have an action plan, and they will know exactly what has not been met at their school. We will set up a touch base about every 30 days to keep them engaged in giving us that evidence that we need to move the school forward.”
Lester Elementary School Principal Janette Williams said she is looking forward to working with the Blue Ribbon team and learning from them as her school and the district go through the assessment process.
“I am excited at the prospect of Lester becoming a Blue Ribbon school,” Williams said. “I think it is a great goal for us to work toward, and we are up for the challenge. The fact that we will have a chance to work with the committee, that they’ll act as a coach to prepare us for all of the things that we need to do, that part I am really grateful for. Knowing that the entire district is doing it and you are not out there on your own, I think that will be so helpful for everyone but especially for Lester.”