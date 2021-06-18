Florence One Schools employees to receive 1% raise

FLORENCE, S.C. – The budget for Florence One Schools may be growing by over 1% but that doesn't mean Florence residents will be paying more taxes on July 1.

Laura Showe, the district's chief financial officer, gave most of the board an overview of the budget during a public hearing held Thursday evening in the John T. Sullivan Board Room of the district's office at 319 S. Dargan St.

She said at the May meeting of the district's board that the budget would grow by 1.1% to $163.6 million and that the district would have projected expenses of the same amount.

The district's revenues come primarily from two sources: local property taxes and state-provided funds. The local property tax rate of 206.64 mills remains the same as in the 2020-21 year, meaning there will be no property tax increase. Local property taxes account for $79.1 million, or 49.6% of the district's revenues.

State funds account for $68.6 million, or 42.8% of the district's revenue. This amount has not been set yet as the state budget has not officially been signed into law.