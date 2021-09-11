Florence One Schools English and language arts curriculum getting revamped

FLORENCE, S.C. – The English and language arts curriculum of Florence One Schools has been revamped.

Alyssa Leibman, curriculum coordinator of the subject for the district, provided an overview of the changes made to the Florence One Schools Board of Trustees Thursday evening.

She began her presentation by providing a reason for those attending Thursday's meeting to see what, if any, action the board planned to take regarding the district's mask mandate to care about the district's curriculum changes.

"I know when people talk about curriculum that's not usually the most thrilling thing on the agenda that people get excited about but it really should be," Leibman said. "It is the most personal thing a school district can do for children in any building. It's the way we connect with how children learn, it's the way we respect teachers' professionalism and for a parent it's the way we can guarantee that when a child leaves our district they are truly college, career and life ready."

She said that she had been in the district for four weeks and that every English and language arts course had been changed.

Why was the change necessary?