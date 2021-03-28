 Skip to main content
Florence One Schools esports player lands program's first scholarship
Florence One Schools esports player lands program's first scholarship

Scholarship Player

Tanis Caltrider practices with other members of Florence One Schools’ esports team at their home field in Poynor Adult Education Center.

 Matthew Robertson, Morning News

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence One Schools latest sports program passed a major milestone earlier in March when one of its players signed a college scholarship.

Tanis Caltrider, a Wilson High School senior who plays on the district’s esports team, signed to play for Converse College in the fall. He’ll study biology while there.

“He’s the first one to officially sign a scholarship,” said Wyatt Howle, esports coach for the district. “There are a couple of seniors who have been offered some things. They’re all excellent students so they have plenty of opportunities on the table.”

Caltrider said he worked with Spin (Stay Plugged IN), a recruiting company, who made the connection with Max Wood, the coach at Converse.

“He liked my character so he brought me on,” Caltrider said.

“I’m not great at the game but they recruited me because they saw me as a great person,” Caltrider said. “No matter how skilled you are, focus on being a better person.”

“There’s a lot of different things you look for in an athlete,” Howle said. “Specifically, Tanis is a super good guy and anybody who has ever worked for Chick-fil-A knows it takes a certain kind of person to work for that organization.”

“He’s not the top .001 skill wise in the country, but with his skill level being up there in the top 1% and his personality it’s a no-brainer for a college to try to pick him up,” Howle said.

Caltrider said he expects to start on Converse’s Rocket League team in the fall.

