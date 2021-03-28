Florence One Schools esports player lands program's first scholarship

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence One Schools latest sports program passed a major milestone earlier in March when one of its players signed a college scholarship.

Tanis Caltrider, a Wilson High School senior who plays on the district’s esports team, signed to play for Converse College in the fall. He’ll study biology while there.

“He’s the first one to officially sign a scholarship,” said Wyatt Howle, esports coach for the district. “There are a couple of seniors who have been offered some things. They’re all excellent students so they have plenty of opportunities on the table.”

Caltrider said he worked with Spin (Stay Plugged IN), a recruiting company, who made the connection with Max Wood, the coach at Converse.

“He liked my character so he brought me on,” Caltrider said.

“I’m not great at the game but they recruited me because they saw me as a great person,” Caltrider said. “No matter how skilled you are, focus on being a better person.”