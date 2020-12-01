Florence One Schools' esports program gears up for tournaments

FLORENCE, S.C. − Florence One Schools' esports program has finished up tryouts for the 2020-21 season and is now in practice mode heading into Christmas and then winter and spring tournament season.
"They're really good," said Wyatt Howle, the district's esports coach.
"We have some experienced coaches from USC Sumter. Some of their guys were willing to come on board and be a part of our team here, and they've been impressed with our talent so far."
Team members will compete in the Rocket League, where players will likely be most competitive, he said.
"I'd hazard a guess we could beat any collegiate team in the state," he said of the game that most resembles soccer played with acrobatic cars.
"We have some really great athletes. There is one guy who is in the top 1 percent. We actually have about three players in the top 1 percent and one who is in probably the .5 percent of the world," Howle said of the Rocket League.
That one plays almost at the professional level, he said.
The athletes, he said, also play at home and frequently play with and against each other.
The game also gives athletes a chance to talk with each other online outside of competition − something the athletes have enjoyed in the age of COVID.
The team will be co-ed, and it will feature players in all high school grades. Skill and reaction time − not physicality − are what make a good player.
"There are some statistics, and I'm not going to quote a specific one, but you’ll probably find that 19, 20 and 21 are your peak ages for this," Howle said. "It's not to do with physicality; the younger you are, the quicker response time."
The team is giving many students who wouldn't normally play in organized sports a chance to join something − and that's a good thing, Howle said.
"When you see a kid who is really good at something and never gets to show it and aren't as confident and you put them in this among their peers, and they're doing really well, you see them blossom and their personality comes out," Howle said.
But just how good the squad will be is an unknown. Though to get a feel, Howle said. He'd like a scrimmage, maybe even with a collegiate team.
"This will be our first season, so we're jumping into it blind. I don't think we'll face a significant challenge," Howle said.
The team will compete in the High School eSports League, which is a coast-to-coast league of high school teams, but most of the games will be with schools in the same time zone.
"We'll play all over the East Coast," he said.
And that will happen from the comfort of the district's new esports arena in the Poynor building on South Dargan Street.
