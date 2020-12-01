Florence One Schools' esports program gears up for tournaments

The team will be co-ed, and it will feature players in all high school grades. Skill and reaction time − not physicality − are what make a good player.

"There are some statistics, and I'm not going to quote a specific one, but you’ll probably find that 19, 20 and 21 are your peak ages for this," Howle said. "It's not to do with physicality; the younger you are, the quicker response time."

The team is giving many students who wouldn't normally play in organized sports a chance to join something − and that's a good thing, Howle said.

"When you see a kid who is really good at something and never gets to show it and aren't as confident and you put them in this among their peers, and they're doing really well, you see them blossom and their personality comes out," Howle said.

But just how good the squad will be is an unknown. Though to get a feel, Howle said. He'd like a scrimmage, maybe even with a collegiate team.

"This will be our first season, so we're jumping into it blind. I don't think we'll face a significant challenge," Howle said.

The team will compete in the High School eSports League, which is a coast-to-coast league of high school teams, but most of the games will be with schools in the same time zone.