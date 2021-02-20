Florence One Schools esports team ranked No. 2 in nation

"They're building this community within themselves," Howle said. "They started a Minecraft server on their own accord and are playing that."

The team, though, has had one advantage that other teams in the district haven't had — they've not been sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic — they had virtual practices with the athletes at their homes.

The team is composed of about 60% underclassmen and 40% upperclassmen but that doesn't mean as much as it does in sports where size matters.

Online only skill matters and the next team to make a run at a national rank will be sophomores next year — the Valorant team.

"Next year we'll be up there with the big dogs," Howle said.

Winning tournaments is great but that's not really what it's about for Howle.

"Obviously you want to win all the championships but I want to develop the talent," Howle said.

Critical thinking, teamwork and problem solving on the fly are skills taught through esports and Jones said those skills are in high demand throughout industry and the military.