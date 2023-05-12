FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence One School District has been incorporating farm-to-school programs into its education for years, but on Thursday, the district began a new chapter in agriculture education.

The agricultural and culinary education center known as The Farm at Florence One officially opened with a ribbon cutting before the district’s Board of Trustees meeting.

The center has been a dream for farm-to-school coordinator Jeff Murrie, who spoke at the ribbon cutting and the board meeting about the farm.

“This site will be the catalyst to bring about many new opportunities to the students of Florence One Schools,” he said. “This truly has been a passion project and will be a legacy for all involved.”

Superintendent Richard O’Malley said The Farm is a good representation of the district’s “battle against ‘minimally adequate’ education in the state of South Carolina.”

Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin thanked the district’s Board of Trustees for its vision.

“We all carry the name of Florence, whether it's the city of Florence, the county of Florence or Florence School District One,” she said. “Florence is now being recognized on the national level because of what we are all doing together.”

In addition to nine acres of farmland and greenhouses, The Farm’s main structure has a teaching classroom, a communal dining area, a commercial kitchen and an outdoor play area.

Four acres of the land is planted with an already-visible cover crop that will help to nourish the soil, Murrie said.

The produce grown at The Farm will be incorporated into the school district’s food and used in the teaching kitchen. The district also plans to create a farmer’s market to put students’ entrepreneurship skills to the test.

With The Farm, Murrie said, he hopes to break the stigma around agricultural professions and bring awareness to all the different ways students can one day work in agriculture, from agribusiness to environmental engineering.

The Farm at Florence One is open to all students, who no matter their grade level will learn about where food comes from and how it is prepared.

Local partnerships will also teach students about veterinary science and other animal-related topics.

Students will not be the only ones using The Farm at Florence One. Local community organizations and camps will also be able to take advantage of the new center, and Murrie said one local beekeeping organization already regularly meets at The Farm.

“This is our Taj Mahal of agriculture and sustainable education and so much more,” he said.

The Farm at Florence One is on North Williston Road.