Florence One Schools, Florence 2, Marion, and Clarendon District 3 to receive new buses

FLORENCE, S.C. – Four Pee Dee school districts will receive new school buses courtesy of the Environmental Protection Agency.

South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman announced that the Environmental Protection Agency has awarded the state $480,000 in rebates to replace 24 buses in 10 school districts.

"The South Carolina Department of Education is grateful to receive this funding which will continue the efforts of replacing our state's aging fleet with cleaner and more efficient buses," Spearman said.

Florence One Schools is expected to receive three new buses, Florence 2 one new bus, Marion two new buses, and Clarendon 3 one bus. Other districts to receive buses are Kershaw, Lexington 1 (central Lexington County), Newberry, Pickens, Spartanburg 2 (Boiling Springs and Chesnee) and Union County.

The new buses will reduce pollutants that are linked to asthma and lung damage, better protecting health and air quality in communities across the country.

The awards are part of nearly $10.5 million awarded to replace 473 older diesel school buses in 40 states. The funds are in the form of rebates through the agency's diesel emissions reduction act funding.

