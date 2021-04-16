 Skip to main content
Florence One Schools graduation capacity increased
FLORENCE ONE HIGH SCHOOLS

Florence One Schools graduation capacity increased

FLORENCE, S.C. — More family members will be able to watch their children graduate from a Florence One high school this year. 

Dr. Richard O'Malley, Florence One Schools superintendent, told the Florence One Schools Board of Trustees Thursday evening that the Florence Center had expanded the allowed capacity for the May graduations. 

O'Malley said the Florence Center's capacity has been raised to 4,000, a number of attendees the district has never reached. He added that the seating will be unassigned just as it has been in previous years. 

He said Wilson graduates will receive 13 tickets each and graduates of South Florence and West Florence will receive 10 tickets each. 

Masks will still be required. 

O'Malley told the board in February that on Friday, June 11, West Florence seniors will graduate at 10 a.m. and Wilson seniors will graduate at 4 p.m. O'Malley said South Florence students will graduate at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 12. 

At that meeting, O'Malley told the board that each graduate would be limited to four tickets and that each family would be assigned to a pod. 

O'Malley said Thursday evening that a letter informing parents of the updated graduation information would be sent out on Tuesday, 

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

