Florence One Schools, Greenwood Elementary celebrate new school gym

FLORENCE, S.C. — Words were said, a ribbon cut, a basketball shot, and shot and shot again, then students and teachers danced Friday afternoon and, just like that, Greenwood Elementary School's new gym was officially opened.

The gym replaces two mobile classrooms that had been joined and used as the physical education classroom.

Prior to Friday's ceremony the school had no gym and hadn't since it was built more than 50 years ago.

“The completion of construction of the gymnasium on campus at Greenwood Elementary School ends a long wait by the school community there for a suitable physical education and activities facility,” said S. Porter Stewart, chairman of the Florence One Schools Board of Trustees. “It will greatly enhance the educational experiences for the students there and adds to that school location as a community resource. For all of those reasons, I am happy to see this gym dedicated since it will meet so many needs at this school.”