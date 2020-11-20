Florence One Schools, Greenwood Elementary celebrate new school

FLORENCE, S.C. — Words were said, a ribbon cut, a basketball shot, and shot and shot again, then students and teachers danced Friday afternoon and, just like that, Greenwood Elementary School's new gym was officially opened.
The gym replaces two mobile classrooms that had been joined and used as the physical education classroom.
Prior to Friday's ceremony the school had no gym and hadn't since it was built more than 50 years ago.
“The completion of construction of the gymnasium on campus at Greenwood Elementary School ends a long wait by the school community there for a suitable physical education and activities facility,” said S. Porter Stewart, chairman of the Florence One Schools Board of Trustees. “It will greatly enhance the educational experiences for the students there and adds to that school location as a community resource. For all of those reasons, I am happy to see this gym dedicated since it will meet so many needs at this school.”
“The addition of a gymnasium to the Greenwood Elementary School campus is a dream come true for our community," said Principal Susan Collins. "Physical education and activity are a key to the development of healthy life habits, and this has never been more important for our children than it is right now. This new facility will provide an exceptional learning environment for our physical education teachers to deliver instruction and for our students to learn and grow.”
Collins and Superintendent Richard O'Malley credited former coach Brad Hitchings, who spent years at the school pushing for the gym.
“It is wonderful that our students finally have the miracle moment of their gymnasium,” said Bryan Chapman, Member of the Florence One Schools Board of Trustees. “It has been 55 years since the school was first built. The grandparents and parents who attended this school in the past never had the benefits of a gymnasium. This is an historical moment for Greenwood Elementary and the entire community.”
The new gym offers a stage, full restroom facilities and a high-enough ceiling for basketball and volleyball and is wired with a screen and projector.
The gym is rated for a maximum occupancy of 499 people, according to the signs posted by the doors, and is connected to the main building so students do not have to go outside to access it.
