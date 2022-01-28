Florence One Schools grows its bottom line in 2020-21 school year

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence One Schools District was able to add to its general fund during the 2020-21 school year.

Tim Lyons, an accounting partner at Mauldin and Jenkins, recently told the Florence One Schools Board of Trustees the district added over $1.83 million to its general fund during fiscal year ended June 30, 2021.

The district's cash inflows (local property tax, state funding, other sources) were approximately $157.4 million and its expenditures were approximately $155.6 million.

Lyons provided an audit presentation at the board's January meeting. He said it was a clean audit, meaning the district received an unmodified opinion from the accounting firm.

An audit is an examination by another unrelated group of the financial records of a business, nonprofit organization or a governmental entity to determine if that entity is following the appropriate accounting principles. For Florence One Schools, those accounting principles are known as generally accepted accounting standards. These standards are set by the Governmental Accounting Standards Board, a private organization.