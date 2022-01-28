Florence One Schools grows its bottom line in 2020-21 school year

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence One Schools District was able to add to its general fund during the 2020-21 school year.
Tim Lyons, an accounting partner at Mauldin and Jenkins, recently told the Florence One Schools Board of Trustees the district added over $1.83 million to its general fund during fiscal year ended June 30, 2021.
The district's cash inflows (local property tax, state funding, other sources) were approximately $157.4 million and its expenditures were approximately $155.6 million.
Lyons provided an audit presentation at the board's January meeting. He said it was a clean audit, meaning the district received an unmodified opinion from the accounting firm.
An audit is an examination by another unrelated group of the financial records of a business, nonprofit organization or a governmental entity to determine if that entity is following the appropriate accounting principles. For Florence One Schools, those accounting principles are known as generally accepted accounting standards. These standards are set by the Governmental Accounting Standards Board, a private organization.
An auditor offers two major types of opinions: unmodified or modified. Unmodified opinions indicate that the records were prepared in accordance with the accounting principles and laws required. Modified opinions indicate that the statements were not prepared according to accepted accounting principles and laws. There are three sub-types of modified opinions: qualified, adverse and a disclaimer. Qualified opinions indicate that there is a misstatement in the records but not throughout them. Adverse opinions indicate that the misstatements are made throughout. Disclaimer opinions indicate that the auditor cannot access the records it needs to examine.
Lyons' presentation indicates that the district is required to have a minimum fund balance of $12.8 million and that, as of June 30, 2021, the district has a fund balance of $39.6 million.
In addition to the district's general fund, the audit also examined the district's child nutrition funds ($8.8 million) and its Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief funds ($7.8 million).
Lyons said the district's food service fund turned a profit of $500,079 in the 2019-20 school year but only a $381,546 profit in the 2020-21 school year. However, the presentation adds that the district is due an additional reimbursement of $372,239.
Lyons added that the auditors had no problems with the management of the district when they conducted the audit. He credited Laura Showe, the district's chief financial officer, for her hard work on the audit.
Florence One Schools Superintendent Richard O'Malley also praised Showe's work during a discussion afterward.