FLORENCE, S.C. — Board members of Florence One Schools took time out of their meeting Thursday night to honor a man, with a lifetime achievement award, who has made a difference for the school system as well as the community as a whole.

Florence One Schools Board Chairman Porter Stewart summoned Gerald Linwood “Jerry” Lee, his wife, Jean, his family and a host of well wishers to come forward to received the board’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

Lee was recognized for his work with Florence One Schools athletics, something close to his heart as he was an athlete in the ‘50s.

Lee played on the 1950 and 51 American Legion teams, earned and won the Rainwater Award as McClenagahn High School’s top athlete.

He also served in the U.S. Army from 1956 to 1958.

When McClenagahn was merged into South Florence High School the Rainwater Award ceased.

“That was when Mr. Jerry Lee had a dream of continuing this recognition in some way,” Pam Little McDaniel said as she narrated an abbreviated version of This is Your Life Gerald Lee.

Lee met with other recipients of the Rainwater Award and worked tirelessly until in 2000-2001 the award returned in as the Athlete of the Year Award to recognize the best athletes of Wilson, West and South high schools.

“He has worked tirelessly with our athletic directors, he has gone door to door to raise money for the event, secured the venue, made sure trophies were engraved correctly and worked with sports editors,” Little-McDaniel said.

This wasn’t Lee’s first recognition of the school system. In 2009 Florence One Schools created a new athletic award named the Jerry Lee Gotta Have Heart Award to be given to an athlete who has thrived through adversity and continued to support their team. His grandson — Nicholas Jacobs — was the first to win the award.

“Jerry Lee has thrived through adversity and has been public about his battle with the disease named cancer,” Little-McDaniel said.

“We have needed Mr. lee to be the bond between Florence athletic greatness past and present,” Scott Chancey wrote of Lee in a column.

When the talking stopped Lee received a standing ovation, a seemingly endless number of hand shakes — and his award.

In other action, school board members:

Recognized students who were All State Band members, All Sate Orchestra members, All State Chorus members, South Florence High School weight lifting champions.

Approved financial statement.

Approved the minutes.

Approval personnel to include the new position of executive director of teaching and learning to work on the system’s teacher shortage problem.

Approved a field trip.

Approved the academic opportunities guide.

Adopted science textbooks for eighth-grade students.

Approved the school calendar which Superintendent Richard O’Malley described as pretty much like this year’s calendar.

Approved first reading on polity revisions aimed at bringing the system into compliance with state regulations.

Ruled on several student discipline matters heard during an executive session.