FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence One Schools and HopeHealth partnered to open a new clinic focused on student health care in Brockington Elementary School.

Students, parents, faculty and staff can book appointments at the school-based clinic, which offers primary medical care, immunizations, lab screenings and basic dental work.

“We try to ensure that when we start a full year that every student in the school and every student that attends Florence One Schools here in Timmonsville will have a checkup, a vision screening, and at least two dental cleanings a year,” said Superintendent Richard O'Malley.

A ribbon cutting for the new clinic was held on Thursday.

The Brockington Elementary School’s old central office was converted into patient rooms and offices housing a physician’s assistant, nurse, dentist and optometrist.

Students can go directly from class to the clinic without ever leaving the building.

Parents no longer will need to take time off work or drive long distances to take their children to the doctor, which will reduce barriers to health care, said Gloria Bracey, a member of the Florence One Schools Board of Trustees.

“It's my prayer that this center will support and provide much needed assistance to the parents within our Timmonsville community,” Bracey said. “This is a monumental step in the right direction.”

O’Malley said in an announcement that health care centers like the HopeHealth location at Brockington can help to reduce the effects of poverty on students.

“This community resource center speaks to the transformational power that schools can have in communities. We are taking the issue of poverty head-on with these resources to get more students across the finish line,” O’Malley said.

Edward Behling, HopeHealth’s chief medical officer, said he knows the impact that health care has on children’s success in life, whether it be academic or social.

His wife, sisters and mother are all teachers, he said.

“The solution that the school district has developed when partnering with us is one that is going to really impact the kids in the school, the kids in this district, and the generation to come,” Behling said.