Florence One Schools investigating possible board policy, state law violation at Williams Middle School

FLORENCE, S.C. — A recent event at Williams Middle School might have violated a Florence One Schools policy and South Carolina law.
The Morning News learned that Lashonda Nesmith Jackson, the Democratic nominee for Florence City Council District 1, appeared last week at a school supply giveaway at Williams Middle School.
A text message provided to the Morning News indicates that Nesmith Jackson handed out campaign cards and met with parents at the drive. The text message includes a picture of the card and an attached note asking the person receiving the card to vote for Nesmith Jackson on March 30.
A person who saw videos posted on social media about the event also reported that school teachers were handing out Nesmith Jackson cards to parents at the drive, but this has not been confirmed by the Morning News.
Florence One Schools policy directs that no one can distribute cards or other campaign literature on school campuses at any time.
South Carolina law also prohibits a person from authorizing the use of public funds, property or time to influence the outcome of an election.
Richard O'Malley, the Florence One Schools superintendent, confirmed that the district is investigating a recent potential violation of board policy and state law regarding an event held on the Williams campus after a complaint was received.
The Morning News attempted to contact Nesmith Jackson about the event and was told via text message that she was busy and would call later. The Morning News responded with a text message explaining the purpose of the call. Nesmith Jackson did not return the call. A subsequent call to her Thursday afternoon was not answered.
Nesmith Jackson's opponent, Republican William Schofield, said it was very disheartening to hear that politics made their way onto the grounds of local schools.
"What occurred at Williams Middle School involving another local political candidate was both unethical and ill-timed," Schofield said. "Right now, schools are facing an unprecedented time trying to operate during this pandemic and they do not need added stress such as this."
He added that the hoped the school district would take appropriate action against those involved.
It is not clear whether any employees have been disciplined or will be disciplined regarding Nesmith Jackson's appearance and handing out of cards at the event.
O'Malley declined to comment, saying that he does not comment on personnel matters.
Schofield said he wanted to assure voters that he would continue to run a clean campaign with all campaign activities falling within ethical guidelines and laws.
"... Those of us seeking public office should be held to a higher standard," Schofield continued. "We are the ones who should be setting the example of how to follow and uphold the laws as written. Once again, behavior such as this is unacceptable, and I encourage all those involved to come forward and apologize for dragging our schools into any unnecessary political drama and wrongdoing."