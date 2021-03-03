Florence One Schools investigating possible board policy, state law violation at Williams Middle School

The Morning News attempted to contact Nesmith Jackson about the event and was told via text message that she was busy and would call later. The Morning News responded with a text message explaining the purpose of the call. Nesmith Jackson did not return the call. A subsequent call to her Thursday afternoon was not answered.

Nesmith Jackson's opponent, Republican William Schofield, said it was very disheartening to hear that politics made their way onto the grounds of local schools.

"What occurred at Williams Middle School involving another local political candidate was both unethical and ill-timed," Schofield said. "Right now, schools are facing an unprecedented time trying to operate during this pandemic and they do not need added stress such as this."

He added that the hoped the school district would take appropriate action against those involved.

It is not clear whether any employees have been disciplined or will be disciplined regarding Nesmith Jackson's appearance and handing out of cards at the event.

O'Malley declined to comment, saying that he does not comment on personnel matters.