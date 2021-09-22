Florence One Schools launches new economics course

“The School Foundation was happy to donate $50,000 to help fund the Bloomberg programs in Florence 1 Schools,” said Debbie Hyler, executive director of The School Foundation. “We felt like this was a very innovative program and something that was very needed. We are pleased to partner with the district to offer something that is the first of its kind in the state of South Carolina.”

Wilson senior Madeline Nelson said that she can already see ways to apply the concepts she’s learning in the course.

“I was interested in taking this course because it was new, something that had never been offered before,” Nelson said. “I think this is one course you will actually use outside of high school, something you can apply to life. The most interesting thing for me is seeing how many different layers of money there are. How it is used, how people loan it and invest it. I didn’t realize there were so many different ways to use money.”

Nelson said that what she has learned will help her manage her own money in the future.

Brigina Dicks-Woolridge teaches the course at Wilson. She said that when she is talking with her students, she often reflects on the lessons she learned from her father.