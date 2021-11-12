Florence One Schools looking to get tougher on fighting

"But, it's happening now in our schools," O'Malley said. "We have a tremendous amount of what I call lawlessness and what I'm afraid of is there's no fear of consequences anymore. The other part of this is there's probably more bad adult behavior."

He provided two examples of "bad" adult behavior. The first example involved two middle school parents picking their children up from school so that they could take the children to a park to fight each other. The second example involved a parent driving a child to the child's school so that the child could enter her class, knock the teacher out of the way and beat up another student while the parent and the child's boyfriend could film it.

O'Malley said that the fighting was not limited to one school but was more likely to occur during the transition years from elementary to middle school and from middle to high school. Later, after he was prompted by Alexis Pipkins, O'Malley said that 86% of the fights involved African American students.

"If we don't take a hard stand, somebody is going to get seriously hurt," O'Malley said.