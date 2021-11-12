Florence One Schools looking to get tougher on fighting

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence One Schools is looking to get tougher on students fighting each other and attacking or threatening staff members.
Kathy Mahoney, one of the school board's attorneys, and Richard O'Malley, the district superintendent, presented the first reading of proposed changes to the district's code of conduct policies at the board meeting held Thursday evening.
Mahoney's part of the presentation focused on the district's efforts to remove language from the policy that conflicts with language in an expulsion and suspension policy the board adopted in 2019.
O'Malley's part of the presentation focused on the need to increase the punishments for certain infractions.
The infractions he listed included vaping, threatening or hitting a teacher and fighting. He said the new policy would move first-offense vaping from a level one offense to a level two offense, threatening a staff member would result in a four-day or five-day placement in Alfred Rush Academy, hitting a staff member would result in immediate expulsion, and fighting would result in immediate expulsion.
He started his presentation by telling the board that for the first 90 days of school in 2019 there were 134 instances of fighting compared to 230 instances this year. O'Malley also used several newspaper headlines to illustrate that this issue is not limited to Florence.
"But, it's happening now in our schools," O'Malley said. "We have a tremendous amount of what I call lawlessness and what I'm afraid of is there's no fear of consequences anymore. The other part of this is there's probably more bad adult behavior."
He provided two examples of "bad" adult behavior. The first example involved two middle school parents picking their children up from school so that they could take the children to a park to fight each other. The second example involved a parent driving a child to the child's school so that the child could enter her class, knock the teacher out of the way and beat up another student while the parent and the child's boyfriend could film it.
O'Malley said that the fighting was not limited to one school but was more likely to occur during the transition years from elementary to middle school and from middle to high school. Later, after he was prompted by Alexis Pipkins, O'Malley said that 86% of the fights involved African American students.
"If we don't take a hard stand, somebody is going to get seriously hurt," O'Malley said.
Barry Townsend, Bryan Chapman and Vice Chairwoman Trisha Caulder spoke in favor of moving ahead immediately with the policy to make the district's schools safer. The Rev. E.J. McIver, Elder Alexis Pipkins Sr. and John Galloway advocated for slowing down the adoption of the policy to allow for community involvement in the policy creation.
Townsend said that the whole community regardless of race or economic status was looking for the district to do something to lower the level of violence in its schools. He said parents sent a message to the district when they rushed to pull their children out of South Florence and West Florence High Schools over exaggerated threats from social media.
McIver advocated for the district to involve the community particularly the religious community in the policy. He asked if Chapman, who is also a pastor, felt the same way.
Chapman said he did not.
"I'm shocked by the children I talk to that their churches are not even meeting in person after 19 months [of COVID-19]," Chapman said. "There's no ministers. There's nobody meeting at those churches to help people... When a principal is getting hit the back of the head, we want to get everybody together and have a kumbaya moment?"
Pipkins said that the district's alternative school, the Alfred Rush Academy, was built to educate students that had been involved in fights and needed another educational environment.
Townsend later said this was inaccurate that the district sent children to the school that had difficulty adjusting to a traditional school environment. He and Caulder said that by not moving ahead with the policy the district would essentially be ignoring the safety of its students and employees.
Pipkins and Galloway also said there would be unintended consequences of expelling children involved in fights including increased crime.
Chapman also implied that the issues in Florence One Schools that involve a lack of fear of consequences is a result of bad polices. He specifically referenced a person being bailed out of jail after shooting six people at a school, immigrants being able to cross the border, commit a crime and go free and various riots that arose in 2020 following Black Lives Matter marches.
The second and final reading of the policy is scheduled for the next Florence One Schools board meeting on Dec. 9.