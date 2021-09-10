Florence One Schools mask mandate could be at odds with South Carolina Supreme Court case

Richard O'Malley, Florence One Schools superintendent, told the board during his report that the mask mandate wasn't about politics – O'Malley typically steers very clear of politics – so much as it was about keeping students in school.

He told the board at the Aug. 19 meeting that virtual learning was not working for the district, thus, the primary aim of the district is to keep as many children in school as possible.

The desire to keep children in school is complicated by regulations promogulated by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control regarding when students must quarantine.

O'Malley said the regulations say that a student who comes into close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 must quarantine if the student is either not wearing a mask or remains unvaccinated.

Stewart also made specific reference to case numbers provided by O'Malley during his report.

O'Malley said that the district reported 252 total positive cases during the last week without a mask mandate compared to 244 total cases the week after the mandate was implemented and 157 this week.