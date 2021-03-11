Florence One Schools may ask state to fund Florence Four consolidation

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence One Schools may seek state funding to consolidate with Florence Four.
In its meeting Thursday evening, the Florence One Schools Board of Trustees addressed the consolidation of Florence Four with Florence One Schools.
Dr. Richard O'Malley, Florence One Schools superintendent, said state Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman's authority to consolidate the district derived from a 2017 budget proviso that carried over until this year.
Board Chairman S. Porter Stewart II and O'Malley both said that the Florence Four consolidation will be the first under this proviso.
O'Malley added that the previous consolidations have been done with specific legislative action.
"Some people think the budget proviso was a different way to do things," O'Malley continued. "But I'm hoping that it's an opportunity to receive money for doing this."
He also encouraged the board to seek money in the consolidation process.
Stewart later asked O'Malley to research the money situation further.
O'Malley floated $10 million as a possible figure in the meeting. He cited the South Carolina General Assembly's allocation of $50 million to fund consolidations and other districts asking for more to consolidate. O'Malley cited Bamberg and Orangeburg counties as examples.
O'Malley began the discussion of consolidation at the meeting by saying that the students at Timmonsville High School will be much better off in Florence One because of the available opportunities.
Stewart later agreed with O'Malley but added that as good stewards of the district, the board should focus on what it should seek from the state to facilitate the consolidation.
Trustee Davy Gregg said the board could also look different after the consolidation as the residents of what's now Florence Four will want a say in what happens in Florence One when they join the district.
He also asked O'Malley to provide him with the number of students and the revenue derived from the students in Florence Four who currently attend Florence One schools.
O'Malley also said that he hoped the board would learn more in the coming months after the county's legislative delegation appoints a committee to organize the consolidation and the district has more conversations with Spearman.