Florence One Schools may ask state to fund Florence Four consolidation

O'Malley began the discussion of consolidation at the meeting by saying that the students at Timmonsville High School will be much better off in Florence One because of the available opportunities.

Stewart later agreed with O'Malley but added that as good stewards of the district, the board should focus on what it should seek from the state to facilitate the consolidation.

Trustee Davy Gregg said the board could also look different after the consolidation as the residents of what's now Florence Four will want a say in what happens in Florence One when they join the district.

He also asked O'Malley to provide him with the number of students and the revenue derived from the students in Florence Four who currently attend Florence One schools.

O'Malley also said that he hoped the board would learn more in the coming months after the county's legislative delegation appoints a committee to organize the consolidation and the district has more conversations with Spearman.

