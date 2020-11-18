Florence One Schools offers incentive to fill bus driver gap

FLORENCE, S.C. – Some Florence One Schools employees could soon be filling a new role as the district continues to face a bus driver shortage.

Increasingly over the past five years, Florence One and districts all over the nation have experienced driver shortages each school year. District administrators have been trying to find a solution to the shortage, including offering a $2,000 sign-on bonus for new drivers, as well as other incentives.

Florence One Superintendent Richard O’Malley said that the district is having to look for creative solutions because, regardless of how many bus drivers the district has, students need transportation.

“The district is in the business of educating students,” O’Malley said. “Part of that is getting our students safely to and from school. With the current shortage, student pick-up and drop-off are being affected. It is unacceptable for student instruction to be interrupted because of a bus driver shortage.”